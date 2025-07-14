There is so much pressure while in high school to attend the “perfect college” — but in reality, that perfect college simply doesn’t exist. The truth is, college is a very personal experience, and while certain schools may have factors that best suit what you want to get out of your higher education, regardless of where you attend, college is also about what you make of it.

This could not be more true for Katie Feeney, who is a social media star that has accumulated over 13 million followers across social media platforms. She recently graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media, perfectly fitting considering her digital career. Penn State is where Feeney’s social media career thrived, as she became well-known for documenting Penn State sporting events — and later, national professional sporting events. (In 2022, she was the NFL’s first social media correspondent and has since attended major events like the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2024 Super Bowl.) Many also follow her for her cute fashion and relatable content as she shared her life as a PSU student.

But despite all of her online success while attending Penn State, it wasn’t her initial plan to go there. As she revealed in a TikTok she posted in April, Penn State was a last-minute decision for her.

“I originally planned to go to [the University of Maryland], but it felt like the more familiar option,” Feeney says. So, she pulled the trigger on the less-safe option. “I didn’t really know anyone at Penn State, but growth doesn’t come from being comfortable.”

Obviously, Feeney has no regrets about that choice. “That decision completely changed my life. If I had stayed in my comfort zone, my career would look so different today.”

Feeney reflects on a huge turning point during her freshman year at PSU, when she first got the chance to work with Penn State’s football program. “I was on the field for the White Out game, and the second I felt that energy, saw the fans’ passion, and got a glimpse behind the scenes, I was hooked,” she says. “That moment sparked a significant shift in my content and showed me just how much I loved working in sports. From there, more opportunities started to open up, completely changing my career direction.”

The moral of the story is, if you’re going to a school you weren’t planning to attend — whether the stars simply didn’t align for your dream school or you pulled a last-minute switcheroo like Feeney — don’t count out the possibility that college might exceed your wildest dreams. “Over these past four years, I have grown so much as a person,” Feeney says. “I have learned a lot about myself and what I enjoy; I found a passion for sports media, learned how to multitask, create my own schedule, manage stress, and so much more.”

College is something entirely new, and it can be scary leaving everything and everyone you know behind. But following Feeney’s example, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. College is all about exploring and finding out who you are and where your passions lie. So, take that leap of faith, because who knows? It could kick-start your career and change the trajectory of your life.