Social Media Star Katie Feeney Shares Her One Must-Have For College Students 

Katie Feeney’s love of sports is seen all over the internet. Since becoming the NFL’s first social media correspondent in 2022, she’s been seen doing majorly impressive things, like hanging out with the Washington Commanders football team and attending the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2024 Super Bowl. But despite all that sports star power, she’s also made quite a name for herself among regular college students.

That’s because, if she’s not reporting from the sidelines, Feeney is most likely gracing the streets of University Park as a student at The Pennsylvania State University. Yep — even with 7.5 million followers on TikTok, 3.7 million followers on YouTube, over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and all of the success that has come from her career, Feeney is still making time to finish out her broadcast journalism degree, and documenting her college experiences on social media for her fans and peers to follow along.

Now, the 21-year-old influencer is preparing for a huge milestone: entering her senior year of college. And while that’s sure to come with a ton of major moments, from her “last first day of school” to walking across her graduation stage — first, she has to shop and pack for her final year of undergrad.

And while she does so, she’s also down to help out her fans and fellow college students by sharing one of her top back-to-school tips: Get yourself a pair of noise-canceling headphones, stat.

“One product that is a must-have for me is noise-canceling headphones,” Feeney tells Her Campus exclusively. “They were a lifesaver, especially during my freshman year, because the dorms are usually pretty noisy.”

Even if you’ve graduated from the dorms to a bedroom all to yourself, these headphones will come in handy, according to Feeney. “It also helps for de-stressing when you just want some quiet time!” she says. “My favorite way to de-stress is going on walks and listening to music or a podcast.”

With Feeney’s love of sports, headphones could definitely be crucial when catching up on scores or listening to a favorite reporter recap a game from the previous night. If you’re looking to twin with Katie, check out some noise-canceling headphones to snag before you head back to campus this fall.

Photo by Anker Life Feeney’s Pick These offer serious noise-canceling technology and 40 hours of playtime before they need to be charged again. Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $79.99 See on Amazon

Photo by Bose Top-Rated Noise Canceling Headphones With 4.5 stars and 35,595 ratings on Amazon, you know these have to be the real deal. Bose Headphones 700, $349 See on Amazon

Photo by BERIBES Budget-Friendly Noise Canceling Headphones These quick-charge wireless headphones offer 70 hours of playback (or 40 hours in noise-canceling mode) — which is pretty impressive for being under $50! BERIBES Upgraded Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $41.99 See on Amazon

Photo by Silensys Colorful Noise-Canceling Headphones If you’re looking to make a statement, these headphones — which come in eight different colors — can do the trick. Silensys E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $59.98 See on Amazon