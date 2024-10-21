Spend Howard’s 100th Homecoming With Me On The Yard

It’s the most anticipated time of the year at Howard University – homecoming season. But this year is no ordinary homecoming. It’s the 100th anniversary of homecoming at Howard University, and for us Bison, that makes it legendary. Howard’s homecoming is already unmatched, but celebrating a century of tradition? We’ve hit a milestone of Black excellence, and persevered through so many trials and challenges. As a sophomore, this is only my second time out on the Yard, but I know it’s going to be one that I tell my children about one day. Whether you’re an alum, a current student, or someone who’s just catching wind of the Howard magic, this homecoming is the moment everyone’s been waiting for.

Homecoming is a chance for everyone to step out in their most creative, bold, and unique outfits. The Yard becomes a runway (our modeling organizations were even showcasing out there) where you’ll spot everything from custom sneakers to perfectly-styled vintage pieces. It’s also a time where we students get to see our professors having just as much fun as we are — dancing, laughing, and soaking in the spirit of The Mecca. And this year, it’s even better. With Vice President Kamala Harris running for president, you couldn’t walk 50 feet without seeing voting initiatives and alumni asking if you’re registered to vote. Seeing a fellow Bison making history added a whole new layer of pride. Here’s how I spent my day celebrating Howard’s 100th homecoming — and spoiler alert: It did not disappoint.

11:30 A.M.: MAKEUP & MUSIC

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

I was supposed to start getting ready earlier, but, of course, I ended up procrastinating. Between vibing to music and scrolling through my phone, I lost track of time. There’s no such thing as being “too late” to start the best day of the year, though. Once I finally got myself together, I dove into makeup and spent way longer on my look than necessary, but hey, it’s the 100th homecoming! It was totally worth it.

12:20 P.M.: HITTING THE YARD WITH TATI

I linked up with my friend Tati, and we headed over to The Yard. First stop: video interviews for my non-profit, Brown Kids Read. We asked people what their favorite children’s book was that featured a main character of color. The responses were so heartwarming! Hearing people talk about books like Brown Girl Dreaming or On the Come Up really reminded me why I started Brown Kids Read in the first place. It felt good to connect with other people who also value diverse stories.

1:00 P.M.: COLLECTING QUOTES FOR THE HILLTOP

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

After we wrapped up the interviews, I switched over to my next project — gathering quotes for The Hilltop, our school newspaper. I’m a campus reporter and my editor, Natalie, placed me on standby for Yardfest! Talking to alumni was probably one of my favorite parts of the day. They came from all different years, sharing stories about their Howard experience. I asked them why they came back for homecoming, and their answers were so genuine. Some came to reconnect with old friends, and others were here to witness the magic of the centennial. As a current student, hearing their stories made me feel like I’m part of something much bigger. It’s crazy to think we’re all connected through Howard University.

4:00 P.M.: DISCOUNTED PHOTO SHOOT? YES, PLEASE!

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

Okay, so let’s talk about this $10 photo shoot I stumbled upon. Ten bucks? For a professional photoshoot? Yes, please! I mean, it’s homecoming, the campus looks incredible, and there was no way I could pass that up. The shoot was quick and fun, and now I’ve got the cutest pics to remember this day. The photographer was a student, and it’s always great to support a fellow Bison who’s out here grinding. Plus, I’m always down for a good deal.

4:50 P.M.: CONNECTING WITH BLACK & SCHOLARED

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

Next up, I had to swing by the vendor tables and check in with Kamirria Wallace, founder of Black & Scholared. As Howard’s brand ambassador for her company, I always make it a point to see what new shirt and hoodie designs she’s got. Let me tell you, the new merch is fire. It’s always great to connect with her — especially because Black & Scholared represents everything we love about supporting Black-owned businesses, and being unapologetically proud of our excellence.

5:15 P.M.: YARDFEST CONCERT

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

The moment we’d all been waiting for — Yardfest. Howard didn’t release the lineup ahead of time this year, so there was a lot of hype and speculation about who’d be performing. Standing in the crowd, the anticipation was real. And then, out comes Leon Thomas! Every Victorious fan in the audience lost it. I didn’t know what to expect, but hearing him sing live was everything. His voice is just… wow. Then, as if the day couldn’t get any better, Coco Jones showed up. Dressed in a sparkly lime green outfit, she absolutely tore up the stage. The energy was insane. However, since I am vertically challenged — at 4’ 11” — I primarily listened to the concert instead of watching, since I was nowhere near the front of the crowd and I couldn’t see over anyone. After Coco’s set, though, I was exhausted. I had been on my feet for hours, so around 6:15 p.m., I had to call it a day and head back to my dorm.

6:15 P.M.: BACK TO THE DORM (& MY BED!)

Photo Courtesy of Ssanyu Lukoma

By the time I made it back to my dorm, my feet were screaming for a break. But today was worth every second of standing, walking, and running around The Yard. The energy, the people, the performances – it was everything I wanted from homecoming and more. Howard’s 100th celebration was one for the history books, and I’m so glad I got to experience it all. There’s something so special about being a part of this moment, like I’m contributing to the legacy that Howard has built over the last century.