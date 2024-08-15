Interested In Joining A Divine Nine Sorority? Here’s What To Know About Them

Over two centuries ago, sororities and fraternities were created to cultivate a sense of community and opportunities for college students. However, at the time, these Greek-letter organizations barred Black students from joining, a product of the racism and segregation that existed in the country for many decades. However, Black students looking for communities of their own did not give up so easily; instead, they were inspired to create their own Greek organizations.

The first Black fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, was founded (on Dec. 4, 1906, at Cornell University). Just over a year later, the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded on Jan. 15, 1908. More sororities and fraternities followed until, on May 10, 1930, a group of students at Howard University formed the National Pan-Hellenic Council as the governing body for these nine Greek orgs, meant to uplift the Black community from racial injustices and inequalities. Naturally, that governing body came to also be known as the Divine Nine.

In the near-century since the Divine Nine was founded, countless members from these fraternities and sororities have been pivotal in society’s social movements, including everything from the Civil Rights movement to the Black Lives Matter movement. Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris’s current presidential campaign is drawing a ton of attention to the Divine Nine, as she was a member of AKA when she was a student at Howard, and many members of both the sorority and the Divine Nine as a whole have banded together in hopes of getting Harris elected.

In total, there are four sororities that make up the Divine Nine. If you’re curious about joining a Divine Nine sorority at your school, or just want to learn more about them, here’s what you need to know.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Colors: Salmon pink and apple green

Symbol: Ivy leaf

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Founded in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority is the oldest Divine Nine sorority. Today, Alpha Kappa Alpha has over 1,074 chapters and 360,000 members across the nation. Prominent members of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority includes civil rights activist Rosa Parks, former first lady Michelle Obama, and of course Vice President Harris.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Colors: Crimson and cream

Symbol: Elephant

Motto: “Intelligence is the torch of wisdom”

Founded in 1913 at Howard University, the Delta Sigma Theta sorority is the second-oldest Divine Nine sorority. Since its founding, Delta Sigma Theta has had over 350,000 members and 1,000 chapters worldwide. Prominent members of Delta Sigma Theta include Mary Mcleod Buthane, Aretha Franklin, and former United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Colors: Royal blue and white

Symbol: White dove

Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization”

Founded in 1920 at Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta is the third-oldest Divine Nine sorority. Since its founding, Zeta Phi Beta has had over 875 chapters in the U.S., Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Prominent members of Zeta Phi Beta include Zora Neale Hurtson and Sarah Vaughn.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Colors: Royal blue and antique gold

Symbol: French toy poodle

Motto: “Greater service, greater progress”

Founded in 1922 at Butler University, Sigma Gamma Rho is the fourth and final Divine 9 sorority. Since its founding, Sigma Gamma Rho has had over 500 chapters in the U.S. and abroad. Notable members of Sigma Gamma Rho include United States Congresswoman Robin Kelly and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner.