Calling all college creators! Do you want to step up your content creation game and grow your network while still in college? I have just the list to help you. In recent years, content creation and social media have become very real jobs for a lot of college students. From receiving fun PR packages to learning the ins and outs of brand marketing, becoming a content creator in college can provide so many incredible opportunities. TBH, it’s not hard to start creating content (you literally just need to, well, start creating content). But if you want to take that next step and level up your professional creating game, it may be hard to figure out where to start.

Cue: creator programs. No matter your preferred type of content or career aspirations, there is a creator program out there that will give you the network and resources you need to start your content creation journey. Every program is different — some require more of a time commitment than others; some pay more than others — but regardless of the program you join, the experience and skills you’ll gain will be incredibly valuable. Plus, your resume will look all the better for it!

But if you’re not sure where to look or don’t know how to find the right program, don’t worry, bestie. Below, check out 10 creator programs that are great for college students.

1. Samsung College Ambassador Program

@charlotteueee From being spammed with Samsung Galaxy Campus Ambassador ads by Instagram, to applying out of curiosity and amazement at what the program offered, to writing a three-page essay about myself and creating a two-minute introduction video, I have now been selected as an official 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫. Thank you for this opportunity @Samsung Philippines #galaxycampusph #samsunggalaxycampusambassador #samsung #limitless #galaxycampusbatch2 ♬ Originalton – Lyrics

Samsung offers a paid creator program for tech-loving college students, allowing them to get the latest Samsung products for free. (How cool is that?) This one-year program connects creators with leading industry innovators to help kick-start their tech journey, providing opportunities to attend workshops and participate in mentorship programs throughout.

2. Ulta Beauty’s UB Creates

Ulta Beauty’s UB Creates Creator Program offers a fabulous experience for beauty content creators, with a 2% commission on qualifying sales. You can also work with other creators to promote products from Ulta Beauty with exclusive first looks and promotional tools to use in your content. To join, you can fill out the interest form highlighted on Ulta’s website.

4. College Fashionista

Of course, I have to shout-out the Her Campus Media community! For my fashion girlies, her Campus Media’s College Fashionista program is waiting for you! If you love everything fashion and beauty, joining this program gives you the opportunity to create content alongside other college influencers and partner with brands. With College Fashionista, you can gain career advice from industry experts and expand your on-campus network. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and if selected to join, you’ll be eligible for paid partnerships with brands like Dior, NARS, and Fenty Beauty.

5. Campus Trendsetters

Do you want to be the one setting all the trends on campus? Head on over to Her Campus Media’s Campus Trendsetters. Members of Campus Trendsetters set the trends IRL and online and are a part of an exclusive sampling squad. You can apply for paid partnerships and get invited to exclusive panels with industry experts.

6. Prime Student Campus Ambassador Program

Are you looking for a way to make some extra money during the school year? The Prime Student Campus Ambassador Program could be a great option. You’ll gain skills in sales and marketing through social media and outreach events on campus for one of the biggest businesses in the world. It is a paid and part-time role, but you have complete flexibility with your schedule. You must be a full-time undergraduate to apply.

7. Conair Tiktok Influencer Program

Hair and beauty gurus, this one is for you! The Conair TikTok Influencer Program is for bloggers and social media creators who are passionate about the Conair brand and want to share more about the products. You’ll receive free Conair products, get paid for your work, and be showcased on Conair’s social media pages.

9. Canon Campus Brand Ambassadors

If you got into content creation for photography, join the Canon Campus Ambassador Program. You’ll receive the latest Canon products (and compensation!) in exchange for posting about the brand on TikTok. If you’re interested, fill out the interest form on Canon’s website and a representative from Canon should reach out about next steps.

10. Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Creator Platform

Take F1 racing and multimedia creatives — including photographers, videographers, fashion designers, and DJs — and you get the new VCARB Creator Platform. The program was created as an exclusive space for rising talent to showcase unique perspectives within the world of F1. Creators will not only get the chance to attend F1 events, but also to share their work across VCARB’s platforms. If you’re curious about how to join, you can go to the program’s website to learn more.

11. TikTok Shop

As a creator with the TikTok Shop, you can promote and sell products directly through TikTok videos and livestreams and earn commissions from sales. You can connect with brands, monetize your content, and help those brands reach more diverse audiences on the app. But you don’t have to just promote other products; if you have your own products or services, you can seamlessly integrate those into your videos to maximize your brand.

12. YouTube Partner Program

If you’ve grown up watching YouTube and wondered what it would be like to start your own channel, look no further. The YouTube Partner Program has been around since 2007, allowing creators to build their brand and connect with their audiences no matter their niche. Becoming a Partner allows you to be a part of a growing network of creators who monetize content — and create what they love every day (or as often as they want to).