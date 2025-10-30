Be A Part Of The “Condom Epidemic” With These Women-Owned Brands

When it comes to sex, if there’s one thing I’m a major fan of, it’s using a condom. Whether it’s been with a one-time hookup or a long-term partner, condoms have played an essential role in protecting and empowering myself and the person I’m having sex with — and I know I’m not alone in that. With continuing restrictions on reproductive health and choice, in 2025, safe sex is more important than ever. And, in light of the recent (dare I say, harmful) comments about safe sex made on a certain influencer’s podcast, supporting ethical women-owned condom brands is a task we should all take on.

If you have no clue what I’m talking about, lemme catch you up. On an Oct. 24 episode of her podcast Extra Dirty, influencer Hallie Batchelder made her opinions known about safe sex practices — or lack thereof. In an objectively misinformed take, Batchelder said that we are in the middle of a “condom epidemic,” and that using them gives her the “ick.”

“The last two guys I f*cked, like, in the past month, have suggested using condoms and I’m, like, kind of being offended by the condom epidemic,” she said. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t … I’m allergic.”

Batchelder continued and listed the reasons why she doesn’t use condoms during sex. “One, it kills the mood. Two, I don’t want to have your f*cking weird offspring baby. Like, I have a stronger IUD than, like, Zeus,” she said. “Pregnancy is not on the table. I don’t want to have a child with you. Or like three, are you calling me a wh*re, and are you trying to protect yourself from STDs I might have?”

Honestly, I’ll just let you listen for yourself.

Batchelder’s comments about condoms are harmful for many reasons (more reasons than she has to not use them). Of course, wearing a condom is totally up to you and your partner — but it’s important not to be misinformed about the importance of them. One, condoms do more than prevent pregnancy — they’re important for protecting yourself, and your partners, from STIs and preventing the transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Two, condoms are accessible: Due to the continuous pushes for restrictions on birth control, access to things like the pill, implant, or IUD is becoming harder, while condoms are available at your local convenience store. (I even GoPuffed them a few times, too.) Three, there’s no such thing as a “super strong IUD”: There is no 100% effective form of birth control, though, using things like condoms with another mode of birth control, like an IUD, can lessen the risk of pregnancy.

And, not to mention, broadcasting this take to a demographic of thousands of young women — and in this sociopolitical climate — is just plain harmful. Period.

Safe sex has always been hot, and equipping oneself with the right tools isn’t just the bare minimum — it’s empowering. These woman-owned condom brands emphasize the importance of taking our sexuality into our own hands. And if supporting that makes me a part of the “condom epidemic,” then so be it, baby!

HANX Created by Farah Kabir and Dr. Sarah Welsh, HANX was created for women, by women. Sustainably sourced and designed by their in-house OB/GYN expert, HANX condoms ($20) come in a pack of 10, and also don’t contain any unnecessary chemicals that can cause soreness or itching. LOLA You might know LOLA for its work in the vaginal and menstrual care space, but the brand also creates condoms! LOLA’s condoms ($10) come in a pack of 10, are gynecologist-approved, and made with natural rubber latex and the highest quality lubricant. Jems These are my favorite condoms — and I’m not gonna gatekeep them. Not only do Jems ($19) come in the cutest packaging, but they’re also all natural, pH-balanced, and hypoallergenic. And while they’re thin, they definitely hold up. (Plus, for $19, you get 24 condoms!) DAME If you’re a lover of Dame’s vibrators (like me), then you’ll love their condoms ($10). They’re thin, pre-lubed with a gentle pH-balanced formula, and made with 100% natural rubber latex. For $10, you can get a pack of 12 condoms — and we love to see it.

Signed, your favorite (and informed) sex and relationships editor.