DM Or Don’t? An Astrologer Reveals Who You Should (& Shouldn’t) Text This Gemini Season

Put the phone down, bestie. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing who the signs should (and shouldn’t) text during Gemini season.

Gemini season is officially upon us, and it might just be time to DM that hometown crush you’ve been thinking of all semester long — or not. According to Neda Farr, Flirtini’s in-house astrologer and founder of the app Starcrossed, Mercury (aka the planet of communication) is in its power zone during Gemini season, which takes place from May 20 to June 21. This means that this season is, as Farr puts it, “the ultimate cosmic green light for texting that crush” (you don’t have to tell me twice).

However, Farr is issuing a warning to all the astrological romantics out there: “Some zodiac matches might feel right in the moment… and turn into a regret later.” We’ve all been there: ghosted or (potentially even worse) stuck in the driest text conversation to ever exist, and not to mention all the potential for post-DM regret. If there is only one thing more sure than the stars, it’s that you need to be careful who you’re flirting with this summer. Luckily, Farr is here to guide all of us, letting us know exactly who to text (and who to avoid) this season for a romance that lasts past June 21.

Aries

It’s officially summer fling season, which means it’s time to get flirty. Just make sure you don’t get tied down in a huge commitment that won’t blow over by the fall semester. “You’re feeling bold, spontaneous, and in the mood to stir things up,” Farr says. “Gemini feeds your mind, Leo fuels your fire, and Aquarius keeps things unconventional and exciting. So, who couldn’t you text? “ Cancer and Capricorn are too emotionally demanding or too rigid for your impulsive streak,” Farr says. “And so, if you don’t want to explain your every move right now (especially when you’re just trying to flirt!), it’s better not to text them.”

Taurus

Taurus, you’ll be feeling steady this Gemini season, and it’s not the time to break the streak! Surround yourself with people who keep you feeling protected and safe — not someone who’s just down for something casual. “Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces bring you emotional warmth and grounded presence. Virgo gets your need for security, Pisces stirs your romantic streak, and Cancer just feels like home.”

But, Farr warns, “Gemini and Sagittarius are fun but all over the place, and they are too chaotic for your steady rhythm! So, avoid them, if you don’t have time for someone who ghosted you “because they forgot the date.”

Gemini

It’s your season! Meaning the communication and exploration encouraged from this season are going to have an even bigger effect on you. Farr’s advice? Keep it light. Farr says, “Aries matches your mental pace, Libra returns your flirty banter, and Sagittarius is your partner in crime for wild ideas and spontaneous meetups. But Taurus and Scorpio?” According to Farr, they’re “too intense, too heavy, and way too likely to ask where this is going.”

Cancer

Cancers are the best emotional gems, never afraid of too much emotion. However, this Gemini season, it might be time to protect your heart just a little bit. “This season pulls you into your feels, but you need people who make you feel emotionally safe,” Farr recommends. “Taurus and Scorpio understand loyalty, and Pisces mirrors your emotional depth. Gemini and Aquarius, however? They’re already on to the next thing before your heart catches up. Don’t waste your softness on someone who’s in it for the plot twist.”

Leo

Gemini season is Leo’s time to shine. You’re feeling good, and with it may come, who knows, your next fling? According to Farr, “Aries hypes you up, Gemini flirts back with flair, and Libra brings beauty and romance into the chat. You’re magnetic this season, but Capricorn might dull your sparkle with practical talk, and Pisces could pull you into an emotional whirlpool. You’re here for vibes and validation and not mood swings or five-year plans.”

Virgo

You’ve probably had enough of ghostings and awkward encounters. This Gemini season, it’s time to lock it down and find something real. “You’re craving stability and connection that makes sense.” Farr says, “Taurus and Capricorn align with your practical mind, and Cancer reminds you of your emotional side in the sweetest way. Gemini and Sagittarius, though? They’re exciting… but exhausting. You don’t need three-day response times or accidental texts at 2 AM.”

Libra

Libras, you’re definitely about to have your best hot girl summer yet. And, you might not want to be tied down for the season. “You’re in a lighthearted, socially magnetic mode,” Farr says. “Gemini flirts like it’s art, Leo gives you attention and affection, and Aquarius keeps it intellectually spicy. But Virgo might overanalyze your every emoji, and Scorpio wants emotional depth, so you’re just not ready to dive into mid-fling. Keep it fun, not philosophical.”

Scorpio

Who said Gemini season can’t also be cuffing season? It’s time to make some real connections that’ll last way past this summer. “You’re either all in or completely out!” Farr says, “Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces can match your intensity without pushing you to overshare. However, it’s best not to get swept up with a Gemini or Aries. “[They’re] too hot and cold. They’ll ghost mid-convo or flirt with your best friend just to see what happens,” Farr says. “Save yourself the headache and stick with signs that get the depth behind your words.”

Sagittarius

Gemini season for you is a season of self-discovery, a time to chart new paths. And you might not want anyone trying to take you down: clear the roster! “You’re on fire this season — ready to adventure, explore, and flirt with abandon,” Farr says. “Gemini and Aries keep things fresh, and Aquarius fuels your craving for the unconventional. However, Farr says that Cancer and Virgo may be too emotional or too rule-bound. “You’re not looking to text someone who wants a roadmap to your heart — you’re making it up as you go,” she says.

Capricorn

After finals, you definitely deserve a calming break. Situationships can be too stressful, and you’re looking for someone to keep things chill. “This season might feel a bit too chaotic, so stick with signs that bring depth and intention,” Farr says. “Virgo and Taurus respect your time, and Scorpio gives you emotional intensity without the drama.” Gemini and Leo may not be your best match, though. “You’re here for real connection, not a three-week situationship that ends with a ‘Hey, sorry, got busy,’” Farr says.

Aquarius

This season, and all its witty banter and flirtatious conversation, is hitting you hard. Be sure to keep things light if you don’t want to be a heartbreaker. “Gemini matches your mental energy, Libra charms you with grace, and Sagittarius pulls you out of your usual cool detachment, “ Farr says. “But Cancer and Pisces might cling too hard or get emotionally intense too fast.: You’re flirty right now — but only if it feels breezy, not heavy.”

Pisces