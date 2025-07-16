The “July Theory” Probably Explains Why Your Dating Life Is A Mess RN

As college students are preparing to return to school, some will be faced with the worst assignment yet: the complexities of dealing with an ex. Whether it was a summer fling or an on-again, off-again relationship, the pressure of seeing that person in the hallways is enough to get your heart racing. However, what if your past relationship ends up brewing again before classes start? Well, TikTok’s “July theory” might be the explanation for all of the dating madness.

As always, TikTok tends to create (or perpetuate) theories that are based around love, sex, and relationships. From the “cut them off” theory — which encourages us to leave the people who don’t meet or fulfill our needs — to the “last meeting” theory — which states that you’ll have your final run-in with an ex unexpectedly before never seeing them again —, TikTok dating theories are always sure to send users into a spiral. And the July theory is no different.

But, what is it about the July theory that has users going wild? Well, interestingly enough, if you are in a relationship right now, chances are, your relationship may very well be at a crossroads. And, if the theory really works its magic, your ex could be making a very unexpected return. Allow me to explain.

What is the “July Theory” in dating?

Basically, the theory suggests that the month of July is a period when couples have a positive outlook on their relationships. Either old couples are getting back together, or current ones are working to stick by each other; July is determined to be the month where one’s romantic status is challenged.

While the theory says that if your relationship makes it through July, it’s made to last forever — there’s a more heartbreaking side to the theory, too. According to the July theory, your relationship can also be prepped to come to an end. This can be evident for those who partake in summer hook-ups, situationships, and rebounds. While the theory can be a positive attribute for couples, the negativity can easily be turned around if a person is willing to search for true love and find someone who matches their values.

And, if you find your relationship ending, the July theory states that it was never yours to begin with. And if an ex comes back into your life after a breakup — especially in July — it’s a sign that the reconnection is happening for a reason. So, let it happen.

Of course, there’s no scientific backing when it comes to this theory. Though, it can make you take a step back and evaluate your relationship — which is always important to do. Whether your relationship continues to flourish, it comes to an end, or even if your ex finds their way back into your life, move with the knowledge that it’s all happening for a reason.