On the Nov. 18 episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, Khloé Kardashian opened up about her sexuality during a conversation with her close friend Simon Huck. In the podcast, Kardashian and Huck spoke about demisexuality — and the conversation was incredibly refreshing.

While chatting casually, Huck explained that his therapist had recently told him he was demisexual. Khloé curiously asked, “What’s that?” Huck then explained that a demisexual is “a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone” only if they already established an emotional relationship. “So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi, Huck said to Kardashian. “And I believe you are.”

It definitely made sense to Kardashian, who then admitted she doesn’t think she’s ever had a one-night stand, joking, “I would remember.” Then she said, “I’m a demi? Wow.”

Khloé went on to explain that it’s “really hard” for her to get into a “hookup culture” headspace, because she doesn’t want to do “something that might ever turn out” the way things did in her past.

When Huck asked if she “ever misses” the excitement of flirting, she said, “I more miss … I just want to be kissed sometimes. But not necessarily [the feeling of], I just need to have sex.” She added, “Sometimes I just miss a normal hug, but from someone you want that hug from.” She also agreed with Huck that a random hookup with a stranger in “a coat closet” isn’t what she’s looking for.

What’s the difference between being demisexual and “taking things slow”?

So what does it mean to be demisexual? As Huck explained, being demisexual means you only feel sexual attraction to someone after you’ve built a strong emotional bond with them. The term was first coined in 2006 on the forums of the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN), an online community for asexual people, and the “demi” part comes from the word for “half.” According to Talkspace, “it’s a sexual orientation that sits on the asexual (or ‘ace’) spectrum, and it describes a pattern in how attraction works for you, not a preference or a choice about how you date.” Additionally, a demisexual person can also identify as straight, gay, bi, or any other romantic orientation.

Since the term is still fairly new, there’s a bit of stigma around being demisexual. Some people don’t think it’s real, or they see it as made up or just an excuse. There’s definitely a level of dismissal, with people assuming you’re just picky. Sexpert Sofie Roos explains that this has led many people to think that demisexuals are just “prudish, picky, or even that they just haven’t met the right person yet.” Roos adds that “some people feel sexual attraction in an instant, while it takes weeks or months for others — and both are OK and need to be respected.”

Navigating normal dating norms can also be harder when you don’t feel immediate attraction, especially in a world where first impressions and appearance tend to mean so much, as Roos put it: “We live in a world where the dating culture pushes lots for instant physical attraction and sex on the first date, and while that works well for some, it sounds very far away and unfamiliar for a demisexual person.”

Still, being demisexual isn’t the same as being someone who likes to “take things slow.” At the end of the day, it is a sexuality, and should be respected as such. “To be demisexual means that you’re having a really hard time feeling sexual attraction to someone you don’t know well,” Roos says. “It requires that you’re having a very strong emotional relationship where you feel safe, seen, and accepted before you want to jump in bed together.”

A demisexual person can still enjoy sex or have a high libido — “you can be super horny,” Roos clarifies, “but feel that you don’t have any person you feel close enough to for being able to get intimate together,” — but the sexual attraction is just different. “A demisexual person doesn’t feel spontaneous sexual attraction to someone they just met at the club, or someone they’re on a first date with,” Roos says. “The desire comes first when you’ve built a strong and genuine relationship — so forget getting laid at first sight!”

At the end of the day, identifying as demisexual is a choice only you can make. And if the label feels right, then who is anyone else to judge? “It’s about getting to know yourself and your sexuality,” Roos says. “You never need to adapt to how the dating culture looks today — so keep doing whatever feels great for you.”