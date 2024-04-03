2 Experts Share Everything College Students Need To Know About Getting Breast Reduction Surgery

If your breasts cause you discomfort or if you just desire smaller breasts, a breast reduction surgery may be an option for you. There are numerous reasons for considering downsizing your breasts, but before deciding if breast reduction surgery is for you it’s important to understand the benefits and potential side effects that are associated with this surgery.

But first, what is breast reduction surgery? A breast reduction, also called a reduction mammoplasty, is a procedure that involves incisions in the skin to decrease the weight and size of your breasts. It may also include some reshaping of your nipples in order to improve the breast shape.

It can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to expect or where to start on your reduction journey — especially if you’re a college student. So, I talked to two licensed plastic surgeons, Dr. Aaron Gilson and Dr. Sam Fuller, to learn more about the general information on breast reduction, including who might consider this option, what to expect from recovery, and more.

Is there a certain age I have to be to consider a breast reduction?

The answer is no, there’s no official age that dictates if you should consider a reduction. “It really depends on the symptoms a patient is experiencing,” Gilson says. “Some women have very large breasts that cause a lot of difficulty performing activities of daily life — or pain at a young age — so they may be a candidate for breast reduction earlier.”

Dr. Fuller tells Her Campus, “In my practice, it is customary to wait until age 18 to allow the patient adequate time for physical growth and mental maturity to undertake the procedure.”

While there’s no base age, there are still other factors to consider. “For a lot of women, it might be best to wait until after they’re done raising a family and breastfeeding so that it doesn’t interfere with the possibility of breastfeeding,” Gilson continued.

What are some reasons someone should consider a breast reduction?

There are multiple reasons someone may be looking to reduce their breast size. “These include, but are not limited to, cosmetic reasons or feelings of self-consciousness, inability to wear clothing or play sports due to the enlarged, heavy breasts, skin infection, rash, or irritation from the skin rubbing along the breast creases, or discomfort,” Fuller says.

Oftentimes, breast reduction is a good option for women who experience pain or discomfort due to the size of their breasts. Dr. Gilson added that most women present pain in their neck, back, shoulders, and breasts and the discomfort leads them to seek out options like reduction.

Is breast reduction a risky procedure?

Good news: breast reduction is one of the lower-risk procedures that you can do. However, every surgery carries a potential amount of risk since you’re going into the operating room.

“You inherit some risk from anesthesia and any cut in the skin can increase your risk of infection and bleeding,” Gilson says. “However, there are risks such as asymmetry, nipple/areola loss, decreased sensation, change in shape, and the risk that it may not help your symptoms.” Overall, the procedure itself is not entirely risky (which is a win in my book).

Plus, the actual surgery doesn’t take as long as you might think. “The procedure itself takes anywhere from three to four hours to do,” Dr. Gilson tells Her Campus. “It’s an outpatient procedure, and you go home that same day.”

How long is the recovery time for breast reduction surgery?

Of course, following surgery, you want to make sure you take care of yourself and your body to ensure everything heals properly. Luckily breast reduction recovery is not as bad as some of the bigger more invasive surgeries.

“The recovery time is rest for two to three days followed by no repetitive lifting over five pounds for one week with the goal of returning to normal activity and clothing at six weeks,” Fuller says. “Specialized surgical compression bras are worn for the first six to eight weeks. Wound healing can delay recovery.”

The decision to reduce your breasts surgically can be a hard one, but hopefully knowing more about the process and procedure will make the process easier.