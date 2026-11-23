We’ve all been there. You have a crush on someone, and suddenly every little interaction feels like it deserves a full-blown investigation. Did they mean something by liking your Instagram story? Was that eye contact intentional? And, most importantly, are they actually flirting with you, or are you just being delusional? If you’re tired of overanalyzing and ready to actually make a move, a few “What Are the Odds?” dares for your crush might be exactly what you need.

If you’re unfamiliar with how to play “What Are The Odds?”, the rules of the game are pretty simple. To start, one person dares another to do something. Then, they both choose a number within an agreed-upon range (like 1-10, or 1-1,000). After counting down, each player says their number at the same time. If the numbers match, the dare is on, assuming you’re both actually comfortable doing it. (Consent is key here!) And what happens next? Well, that’s entirely up to you.

Whether you’re looking for an excuse to flirt with your crush or feeling bold enough to find out if the feelings are mutual, I’ve rounded up 25 “What Are the Odds?” dares to send your crush, ranging from subtly flirty to downright bold. Good luck, bestie!

25 “What Are The Odds?” Dares For Your Crush:

What are the odds you like my next Instagram story? What are the odds you send me a TikTok that reminds you of me? What are the odds you tell me your first impression of me? What are the odds you give me a compliment? What are the odds you tell me your favorite thing about me? What are the odds you ask me to study together sometime? What are the odds you slide into my DMs? What are the odds you tell me if you’re single? What are the odds you reply to my next Instagram story? What are the odds you ask me to get coffee? What are the odds you tell me what your type is? What are the odds you tell me if you think I’m cute? What are the odds you ask me to hang out one-on-one? What are the odds you tell me something you’ve been wanting to say to me? What are the odds you ask me on a real date? What are the odds you tell me what your first impression of me was? What are the odds you admit whether you’ve ever wanted to make a move on me? What are the odds you tell me if I make you nervous? What are the odds you admit if you’ve ever thought about us being more than friends? What are the odds you send me a voice memo confessing how you really feel about me? What are the odds you tell me the exact moment you realized you liked me? What are the odds you tell me when you’re finally taking me on a date? What are the odds you send me your cheesiest pickup line? What are the odds you admit whether you think we’d make a cute couple? What are the odds you tell me exactly how you feel about me, no jokes or playing it cool?

At the end of the day, sometimes you just have to stop overthinking and see what happens. Whether you’re testing the waters with a little harmless flirting or going all in with a bold confession, these dares might just give you the push you need.