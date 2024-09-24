Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Can You Really Manage Your PCOS Symptoms Naturally? Here’s What An Expert Wants You To Know

Hollie David

Content warning: This article discusses weight. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (commonly known as PCOS) is something that affects many college-age women. And while getting a diagnosis can be extremely overwhelming — especially if you start to think about things like medication and treatment — there are steps that you can take to help manage PCOS symptoms naturally. 

PCOS is a complex endocrine and metabolic disorder characterized by a lack of ovulation, high levels of androgens (a male sex hormone), and small cysts on the ovaries. Typically, PCOS can cause missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, inflammation, acne, infertility, and weight gain. “Getting a PCOS diagnosis doesn’t mean that you will have poor health or have a lower quality of life.” Rebekka David, adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, tells Her Campus. “It’s important to see what research is saying about managing PCOS so you’re getting the most current treatment options — and just like with many diagnoses, there are steps that you can take to help improve your quality of life and help manage symptoms.”  

PCOS can be treated through medication, but symptoms can also be managed naturally. Adjusting things like diet, exercise, and more can help to ease PCOS symptoms — however, be sure to consult your doctor before engaging in any major lifestyle changes or holistic treatments.

Incorporate regular, low-impact exercise

Regular exercise can help manage PCOS by improving metabolic and reproductive symptoms. Low-impact exercises allow you to get your heart rate up without spiking any stress levels, which have been linked to increasing PCOS symptoms. “I recommend a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise a day, five days a week,” David says. “Try to combine cardio and strength training such as walking, and swimming, with weight training or even bodyweight workouts such as pilates and yoga.”

@kimmie.kris

pcos girlies, you need to pick up those weights💖 strength training helps build muscle & muscle acts like a sponge for glucose which helps your blood sugar stability + hormone balance! ✨code: KIMMIE @Gymshark ✨ WORKOUT: 10×3 RDL 8×3 split squat to knee drive then immediately into 8×3 pump out split squat 10×3 seated overhead shoulder press 10×3 kneeling row 10×3 narrow to wide bicep curl (counts as one rep) 8×3 tricep kickback 10×3 lat pull down #pcosworkout #pcosweightloss #fullbodyworkout #strengthtrainingforwomen #pcos

♬ bando – sped up + reverb – bbygirl
Eat clean, unprocessed foods

People with PCOS are more likely to struggle with weight, systemic inflammation, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance (which can increase your risk for diabetes), cardiovascular disease, and other illnesses. A way to help with these symptoms naturally is through diet. “A well-balanced diet plan with non-starchy vegetables, whole fruit, low-fat lean proteins, and whole grains help to reduce all-over inflammation which is essential for people with PCOS,” says David. “Maintaining a healthy diet helps decrease the risk for complications that are associated with PCOS.”

It’s hard to change your diet overnight, so slowly try to substitute foods that are processed for foods that are whole. Nourishing and feeding your body is important — don’t forget it!

@pcos.weight.loss

My PCOS friendly lunch to manage insulin resistance! I don’t get cravings for sweets or fatigue after balancing my plate like this! Managing insulin resistance also keeps my PCOS symptoms, like irregular periods, under control. #pcos #pcoslife #pcosweightloss #pcosdiet

♬ honeypie – 💐
Manage your stress

PCOS can, in itself, cause stress having symptoms like acne, weight gain, and hair loss can significantly impact an individual’s self-esteem. “PCOS is also associated with high levels of inflammation in the body, and having prolonged stress causes cortisol dysfunction leading to widespread inflammation which can exacerbate PCOS symptoms,” David says.

To manage your stress, consider making time for therapy (which allows you to discuss your PCOS diagnosis and develop healthy coping mechanisms), meditation, deep breathing, and mindful movement. Every person manages stress differently, so try a variety of techniques to see which one works for you.

@zoeantonia_

When doc says ‘just reduce stress for hormone health/PCOS’ to me it doesn’t mean going to the spa every night (althought that would be nice) it’s finding the space to be fully present with yourself and engaged in the little ‘mundane’ moments 🫶🏼 #stressmanagement

♬ Come Prima – Tito Puente And His Orchestra & Abbe Lane

There are natural ways to help manage PCOS symptoms but it is still important to discuss your treatment options with your provider, so the treatment plan is specific to you and your unique needs. PCOS presents differently for everyone, so it’s important to have a plan that is catered to you.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.

