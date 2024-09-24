Can You Really Manage Your PCOS Symptoms Naturally? Here’s What An Expert Wants You To Know

Content warning: This article discusses weight. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (commonly known as PCOS) is something that affects many college-age women. And while getting a diagnosis can be extremely overwhelming — especially if you start to think about things like medication and treatment — there are steps that you can take to help manage PCOS symptoms naturally.

PCOS is a complex endocrine and metabolic disorder characterized by a lack of ovulation, high levels of androgens (a male sex hormone), and small cysts on the ovaries. Typically, PCOS can cause missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, inflammation, acne, infertility, and weight gain. “Getting a PCOS diagnosis doesn’t mean that you will have poor health or have a lower quality of life.” Rebekka David, adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, tells Her Campus. “It’s important to see what research is saying about managing PCOS so you’re getting the most current treatment options — and just like with many diagnoses, there are steps that you can take to help improve your quality of life and help manage symptoms.”

PCOS can be treated through medication, but symptoms can also be managed naturally. Adjusting things like diet, exercise, and more can help to ease PCOS symptoms — however, be sure to consult your doctor before engaging in any major lifestyle changes or holistic treatments.

There are natural ways to help manage PCOS symptoms but it is still important to discuss your treatment options with your provider, so the treatment plan is specific to you and your unique needs. PCOS presents differently for everyone, so it’s important to have a plan that is catered to you.

