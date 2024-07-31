WTF Is The Triangle Flirting Method On TikTok?

Listen up, daters — there’s a new flirting technique taking over TikTok. The internet never seems short on tips to give to make your dating life easier (or to avoid getting duped): from self-care tips to get yourself in the right headspace to outfit inspo, there’s something out there for everyone. But now the date has arrived: you’ve got the person, you’ve got the place, you’ve even got the fit. The conversation is flowing, and you want to up your game: consider the Triangle Flirting Method.

Let’s get one thing clear upfront: the Triangle Method is not the be-all-end-all of flirting techniques. It’s also, admittedly, still more of a theory than anything that’s been clinically proven, but its composition — a focus on eye contact — is widely agreed by psychologists to be an effective method to foster intimacy.

The Triangle Method is a relatively simple non-verbal flirting technique that consists of three steps: First, look at one of the person’s eyes, then switch to the other eye, and finally, look down at their mouth.

Moving between these three spots creates a triangle, hence the name of the method. The key to this technique is to make your looks natural — don’t stare intently at these specific spots on their face, or else you risk making things very awkward. Be selective; don’t overuse the technique. Practice in the mirror to get the hang of shifting your gaze from one spot to the next.

Glancing at the person’s mouth is also thought to indicate your interest in a kiss, so people suggest using this method toward the end of the date, rather than right in the middle of a meal.

Does The Triangle Flirting Method actually work?

People generally seem excited about this technique, but the question remains: does the Triangle Method actually work? There’s a bit of debate over this. While some relationship experts are supportive of the method, many also emphasize the relatively small role the technique plays compared to other elements of chemistry.

The main advantage of this technique is focused on something with scientific evidence behind it; eye contact is widely agreed to be critical in relationship building of all kinds, but especially intriguing as it relates to romance. Prolonged eye contact is believed to cause the release of hormones specifically associated with attraction and affection. If you’re not ready to try the Triangle Method, getting used to simple eye contact is a good place to start.

My advice? Try it out if you’re interested, but don’t hang all your hopes on an eye contact routine. Maintaining simple eye contact can be difficult enough, and there’s more scientific evidence to back up that strategy than the Triangle Method. At the same time, don’t be afraid to try it out if you’re ready!