Grab Your Bestie — Tinder Is Now Letting You Set Up Double Dates

If solo swiping is starting to feel more like a chore than a chance at connection, Tinder’s latest feature might be just what you need. On June 17, Tinder launched Double Date, a new way to meet people that lets users team up with a friend, or even a small group, and match with other duos. It’s a fresh, fun, and low-pressure spin on dating that brings the social element front and center.

Dating has always felt more comfortable, and more entertaining, with a friend by your side, and Tinder is embracing that dynamic. By shifting away from the traditional one-on-one matching experience, Double Date taps into a growing trend: Gen Z daters are increasingly prioritizing authenticity, comfort, and community in their romantic lives. In fact, according to Tinder, nearly half of singles report turning to their best friend for dating advice, underscoring a shift toward more collaborative and less performative approaches to connection.

Double Date is Tinder’s response to that change. It’s not just about finding a match, it’s about making the experience feel more like a night out than an interview. Whether you’re easing back into dating or just looking to shake things up, teaming up with a friend helps reduce pressure, spark better conversations, and create more natural connections.

How does the Tinder Double Date feature work?

Double Date is about removing the pressure from dating by making it a group effort. The feature lives directly within the Tinder app and can be accessed by tapping the Double Date icon in the top right corner.

From this point, here’s how it goes: You can add up to three friends to your group and make the whole process a cool, full-fledged team effort. The three of you can swipe on other friend groups that you resonate with. When there’s a match, one like is all you need to initiate a group chat. From there, dating is easy and stress-free, no cringeworthy small talk, just dating with your crew as your built-in backup.

Socializing, flirting, and even dating feel less intimidating and way more exciting when you’re backed by your besties.

tinder

The data behind Tinder’s double date feature is pretty cool, too.

Tinder first tested this Double Date feature internationally, early results of this new tool says a lot about how Gen Z loves to connect.

According to Tinder’s data, women are loving the Double Date feature, as female users are three times more likely to hit “like” and four times more likely to match when using it compared to swiping solo. The feature is also driving more engagement to the app overall, generating 35% more messages than traditional one-on-one matches. This suggests that the group dynamic fosters a more natural and comfortable environment for conversation. Notably, nearly 90% of Double Date profiles belong to users under the age of 29, with over 15% being new or recently rejoined users. This highlights the feature’s strong appeal among younger, socially curious daters.

Could this change dating for Gen Z?

For Gen Z, dating is about experiences. It’s OK to get along with someone, but Gen Z also does not want to go through the situation of unnecessary awkwardness and take the fun away from dating. The Double Date feature combines the familiarity of friendship with the possibility of a new connection, thus putting users in the driver’s seat of how they interact. This opens up the possibility of more chemistry, new friendships, or just a good story time for the group chat.

Then there’s dating with groups, which mirrors how we already navigate relationships and dating in the real world. We get advice from friends, take them along for support, or meet new people in a group setting to feel a sense of safety and security.

Whether it’s the boredom of forced small talk or purely for the sake of discovering an alternative Way of connecting with like-minded people, the Double Date feature feels like a much-needed remix of the traditional dating app space and culture. It’s more entertaining, social, fun, and for the majority of Gen Z, it reflects the way young people are already navigating relationships and dating together.

With this new update, Tinder isn’t solely just assisting you in finding a new match, it’s also assisting you is also finding someone new with your ride or die best friend too. The atmosphere is playful, purposeful, and way less intimidating.

So, grab your besties, refresh your profile, and begin swiping together, because dating doesn’t have to be a solitary act.