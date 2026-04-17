TikTok’s “April Theory” Is Real — Well, At Least For Me

Stepping into a new relationship at the beginning of my senior year was a major milestone — one I don’t regret. We attended conferences together, went to an NBA game, traveled, and even met each other’s parents. However, it seems as though April forced a mandatory “creative direction update” on our lives. We didn’t want to believe it, but as of April 5, I’ve officially become the latest case study of a TikTok-viral relationship theory: The “April Theory.”

TikTok’s “April Theory” suggests that the month is the true beginning of the year — a period of intense energy shifts, fresh starts, and even a surprising and sudden surge in breakups. The theory, which has garnered millions of views across TikTok, suggests that while the “winter arc” is for hibernation and holding on, the arrival of spring acts as a spotlight on cracks in our personal lives. Users are sharing stories of “random” mid-April realizations where misalignments they’ve ignored suddenly become unbearable. It’s the energetic equivalent of the “spring cleaning” we do in our closets — but, this time, it’s after our hearts.

My partner had planned to make us “official” before the New Year, wanting to solidify our bond before we graduate from and head into our professional careers. We met at a conference, felt an immediate spark, and began a five-month talking stage where we got to know each other and ensured that our goals and personalities aligned for a potential relationship. But then, about four months into dating, I started thinking to myself, “Did we rush into this relationship?”

My fears morphed into doubts — and I went from being a happy partner to a deeply uncertain one.

I realized that, as I look toward life after college, I wasn’t confident that a long-distance relationship was the right path for me. With my admission to graduate school in New York City, and the process of securing post-grad job offers, my focus shifted. I wasn’t confident that a long-distance relationship was the right path for me. Although I believe in young love and wanted to grow with him, my fears morphed into doubts — and I went from being a happy partner to a deeply uncertain one.

The internal tension eventually boiled over into a reality we couldn’t ignore with one month left in undergrad. We got into a bad argument that left us feeling drained and distant, and both decided to give each other space to think. I spent those days of silence taking time for myself and sitting with the recurring question that haunted me for months: Could we actually do this? But in the quiet of that space, the April Theory did its work.

When we came back together, after many conversations, the silence wasn’t what we wanted, but our old way of communicating wasn’t working either. We realized that for this to survive the long distance from Cleveland to New York, we had to stop coasting and start being realistic and serious about our needs.

The theory isn’t just about ending things when you are upset or feel a shift, it’s about ensuring that you are happy with all aspects of your life — including the person by your side.

That is the essence of the April Theory. It forces you to confront the misunderstandings and misalignments you’ve been ignoring, and opens your eyes to the things you’ve been casting to the side. The theory isn’t just about ending things when you are upset or feel a shift, it’s about ensuring that you are happy with all aspects of your life — including the person by your side.

This “breakup” or (breakdown) forced me to realize that I shouldn’t push away someone that I love simply because I was afraid of the uncertainties. I realized that when those fears arise, you have to address them head-on rather than running away from them.

While the April Theory is just a theory (there’s no scientific backing on why people tend to break up with their partners during this month), there’s comfort in knowing that others are going through the same seasonal shift. Now, we are currently working on communication. I’ve realized that I am the type of young woman who needs to see it to believe it, which isn’t easy in a long-distance relationship. As of right now, we are working on the blueprint: reasonable trips on the calendar to see each other, active communication, and committing to therapy and self-work while we’re apart. We’re choosing to grow separately (together) so that we can ultimately grow together.