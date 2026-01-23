Snowed-In? Here Are 31 Dates That Warm Things Up

Grab your blankets and start making your hot chocolate, because it’s about to be a cozy weekend in. And if you’re worried about snow weather interfering with your dating life, don’t freak just yet. Turns out, these snowed-in date ideas are just as fun (if not more) than heading out for the night.

ICYMI, Winter Storm Fern is set to hit around Jan. 24 and is projected to affect the North and Southeast Areas of the U.S., bringing icy conditions, freezing temperatures, and snow to many parts of the country. As we get more news and weather alerts about this storm, it’s becoming apparent that many of us will be spending this weekend (and probably beyond that) snowed in and stuck at home. If you’re living with an SO, this storm can serve as the perfect opportunity to spend uninterrupted quality time together; however, coming up with things to do at home together can be difficult (especially if you live in a place that usually doesn’t have this type of winter weather).

But don’t freak out, there’s plenty to do with your SO during a cozy day in — so take the next couple of days to get deep with that special someone, whether it be physically or emotionally.

And, if you’re planning on having a first date with a Hinge match (or your campus crush), these dates are perfect for a little more bonding time. After all, a cozy night in at your dorm or apartment is probably better grounds to get to know each other rather than your favorite dive bar, right?

So, without further ado, here are 31 snowed-in date ideas to warm up your day.

31 Snowed-In Date Ideas:

Build a snowman together. Take a scenic walk in the snow. Make hot cocoa, popcorn, cuddle, and have a movie marathon. Have a snowball fight. Bake your favorite sweet treat. Build a pillow fort together and take a nap in it. Study or work together. Start a new TV series together. Play video games, board games, or card games together. Play a video game together. Make s’mores together over the stove or a fireplace. Reorganize and clean the house together. Have a cozy makeout session on the couch or bed. Make each other playlists. Paint something together. Put on your favorite songs and dance in the living room together. Cook a meal together. Plan a vacation together. Take a warm bath together and have a spa day/night. Make a DIY craft together. Make a scrapbook of your favorite memories together. Talk about the first time y’all met and go back down memory lane. Plan your next date together. Have a karaoke night. Have a deep conversation. Create a bucket list together. Write each other love letters. Have an at-home cafe with coffee and pastries. Cuddle up (or get freaky) by the fireplace. Try a new hobby together. Learn something new together, like a new recipe or skill.

Hopefully, this list will give you some ideas of things to do while passing the time during this upcoming snowstorm. Stay safe and stay warm!