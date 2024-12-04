Spice Up This Mercury Retrograde With These 6 Sex Tips

Things are about to get messy. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the best sex tips for Mercury Retrograde.
Bear down the hatches, put the phone on DND, and lock in because, babes, it’s Mercury Retrograde. We all know when Mercury Retrograde comes around, it feels like the world is falling apart – and this time around, our sex lives might be in trouble.
Now transiting through the fiery sign of Sagittarius, Mercury Retrograde gives an early Christmas present (one we certainly didn’t ask for) of misplaced optimism, over-promising and unrealistic expectations. All of it will be wrapped up in the shiniest bow which will last from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15.
All of these may add up to equal the apocalypse of perfect sex; however, this is where we work smarter, not harder. Rather than pushing back on the retrograde’s energy, Flure’s psychologist and sexpert Leah Levi suggests going with the flow of Sagittarius’ energy as it can be the perfect opportunity for playfully exciting sexual exploration and intimate connections. You and your partner may be putting that mistletoe to use with the hot, spicy energy now in the air — and with the six sex tips Levi shared to spice up this chaotic Holiday transit.
The year is almost done so end it with a much-needed bang. Here are six ways to embrace the saucy energy Sagittarius will provide this Mercury Retrograde.
- Rehash old fantasies.
-
Sometimes, our past comes up during this transitional phase; however, why not reconnect with that sexual fantasy you’ve been begging to try? This is the perfect opportunity to let your curiosity run wild in the bedroom (safely, of course). “Sagittarius energy encourages boldness,” Levi says, “so whether it’s role-play, trying a new toy, or experimenting with dominance and submission, now’s the time to reflect and (carefully) act.”
- Foreplay is a must.
-
If you’re a Sagittarius, you know you love to keep moving and chasing what you want. Adding a little “slowing down” can ramp up your desire for pleasure. “Dedicate an evening to extended foreplay – massage, sensual teasing, or even dirty talk,” Levi says. “This can ignite passion with a partner or make solo play more mindful and fulfilling.”
- Laughter is the best medicine.
-
OK, so you’re in the moment and you switch positions with your partner. Now, you are in such an awkward pretzel that you can’t help but be astonished at how you got there (we have all been there). If you have the feeling, burst out in your ugliest laugh. “Sagittarius thrives on humor, so if something goes wrong (awkward positions, a toy mishap, or stumbling over your words during sexting), laugh it off,” Levi says. “Sharing these moments can deepen intimacy and remind you that sex doesn’t have to be perfect to be satisfying.”
- Send that “U up?” text.
-
Oh, yeah. Sending that sext or calling up a partner for a good time may be exactly what you need. In-person communication can be a disaster, but that doesn’t mean your digital intimacy can’t. “Use sexting or phone sex to explore fantasies or build sexual tension,” Levi says. (Tip: Before hitting send, reread your message! Autocorrect may be a parental advisor.)
- Get adventurous.
-
Trying something new is always great — but don’t get caught up in anything too adventurous because remember, we are still in Mercury Retrograde. “Avoid anything too complicated or risky that could lead to miscommunication or accidents, like complicated bondage setups or overly ambitious outdoor adventures,” Levi says.
- Think about what turns you on.
-
Another word that starts with an “r” other than retrograde is reflection. Choose to reflect and reevaluate what makes you tick. “Whether through journaling about fantasies, experimenting solo, or talking openly with a partner,” Levi says, “this introspection can lead to deeper, more authentic sexual satisfaction.”