Spice Up This Mercury Retrograde With These 6 Sex Tips

Things are about to get messy. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the best sex tips for Mercury Retrograde.

Bear down the hatches, put the phone on DND, and lock in because, babes, it’s Mercury Retrograde. We all know when Mercury Retrograde comes around, it feels like the world is falling apart – and this time around, our sex lives might be in trouble.

Now transiting through the fiery sign of Sagittarius, Mercury Retrograde gives an early Christmas present (one we certainly didn’t ask for) of misplaced optimism, over-promising and unrealistic expectations. All of it will be wrapped up in the shiniest bow which will last from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15.

All of these may add up to equal the apocalypse of perfect sex; however, this is where we work smarter, not harder. Rather than pushing back on the retrograde’s energy, Flure’s psychologist and sexpert Leah Levi suggests going with the flow of Sagittarius’ energy as it can be the perfect opportunity for playfully exciting sexual exploration and intimate connections. You and your partner may be putting that mistletoe to use with the hot, spicy energy now in the air — and with the six sex tips Levi shared to spice up this chaotic Holiday transit.

The year is almost done so end it with a much-needed bang. Here are six ways to embrace the saucy energy Sagittarius will provide this Mercury Retrograde.

Her Campus Media