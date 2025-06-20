Let’s face it: for far too long, conversations about sex have been wrapped in whispers, shame, and misinformation. From hushed locker room talk to the awkward “birds and bees” lessons that left more questions than answers, navigating the world of sexuality often felt like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. But guess what? We’re living in a new era, and the internet, specifically Instagram, is leading the charge in tearing down those outdated walls of silence! And it’s (in part) thanks to these sex-positive Instagram accounts.
Thanks to a vibrant and fearless community of educators, therapists, and advocates, your feeds can be filled with sex-positive content that’s not only incredibly informative but also genuinely fun. Imagine eye-opening infographics, empowering personal stories, myth-busting reels, and discussions that are as inclusive as they are insightful. So, if you’re ready to ditch the shame, embrace your curiosity, and transform your understanding of pleasure, consent, and all things intimacy, then buckle up! I’m about to dive into 11 amazing sex-positive Instagram accounts that are here to help you live your most sexually liberated life. Get ready to hit that follow button and get educated, entertained, and utterly empowered!
- @SexwithashlEy
-
Ashley Cobb, the force behind @sexwithashley, is a sex columnist, blogger, and activist who fearlessly tackles topics from pleasure and relationships to navigating purity culture and body image. Her account is a vibrant, no-holds-barred space for honest conversations and empowering insights, making sex positivity accessible and engaging for everyone.
- @Sexwithemily
-
Dr. Emily Morse, a renowned doctor of human sexuality and host of the massively popular “Sex with Emily” podcast, brings her expertise and straightforward approach to Instagram. Expect frank, fun, and evidence-based discussions on everything from boosting your sex IQ and navigating relationship dynamics to embracing pleasure and shedding sexual shame. It’s your go-to for smart, accessible sex education that helps you own your desires.
- @Thefatsextherapist
-
Sonalee Rashatwar is an award-winning clinical social worker, sex therapist, and adjunct lecturer who brings a crucial intersectional lens to sex positivity. Their content unapologetically tackles sexual trauma, body image issues, racial and immigrant trauma, and South Asian family systems, all while advocating for fat-positive and pleasure-positive healthcare. Follow for insightful, decolonial perspectives on body liberation and sexual wellness that challenge systemic oppressions.
- @Ihartericka
-
A powerhouse of a sex educator, writer, and activist, Ericka Hart fearlessly navigates the intersections of race, gender, sexuality, and chronic illness. Known for their groundbreaking “topless activism” to raise awareness about breast cancer and body image, Ericka’s account offers insightful, often provocative, and always empowering content that challenges norms and advocates for radical inclusivity. Prepare for thoughtful discussions, calls to action, and a refreshing dose of realness.
- @Shanboodram
-
Certified sexologist, author, and podcast host Shan Brady delivers a refreshing blend of candid advice, insightful discussions, and a healthy dose of empowerment around sex, relationships, and self-love. Her approach is all about understanding yourself, communicating your desires, and navigating the complexities of modern intimacy with confidence and joy.
- @Dr_cuterus
-
Tanaya Narendra, an Indian medical doctor and embryologist, fearlessly tackles all things sexual and reproductive health, from period pain to pleasure, with a scientific, relatable, and wonderfully inclusive approach. She’s demystifying “down there” with humor and expertise, making vital information accessible and judgment-free.
- @Sexelducation
-
Run by sexologist Emily L. Depasse, @sexelducation is a must-follow for anyone looking to transform their understanding of sexual health, especially when it comes to STIs. Emily bravely tackles the often-stigmatized topic of sexually transmitted infections with an emphasis on education, de-stigmatization, and fostering sexual confidence.
- @Yourdiagnonsense
-
For a refreshing and brutally honest take on modern love, sex, and relationships, look no further than Todd Baratz or @yourdiagnonsense on Instagram. As a licensed mental health counselor and certified sex therapist, Todd offers clear, no-nonsense advice. His influential account provides a sanity-saving guide for navigating the complexities of life, aiming to help you build healthier relationships and achieve better sex.
- @Allbodieshealth
-
@allbodieshealth is a fantastic online resource dedicated to inclusive sexual education and wellness. Their brand emphasizes their commitment to all bodies and all people, offering valuable insights into sexual pleasure, reproductive health, and mental well-being. Expect demystifying discussions around menstruation, vaginal health, and general sexual health, all delivered with an empowering and accessible approach.
- @Queersextherapy
-
Run by certified sex therapist and author Casey Tanner, this account serves as a beacon for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies seeking free, queer-affirming sex education and mental health tips. @queersextherapy dives into a wide range of topics, including pleasure, fantasies, STIs, sexual orientation, desire, and navigating relationships, all while fostering a space without shame, stigma, or narrow-mindedness. It’s an essential follow for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of sexuality, gender, and relationships from an inclusive perspective.
- @Lauramianosexology
-
A sexologist, writer, and co-founder of the sexual wellness brand Posmo, Laura Miano brings an aesthetically pleasing and deeply informative approach to sex education. Her feed is a beautiful blend of thoughtful discussions on pleasure, relationships, body image, and various sexual concerns, all delivered with an empathetic and inclusive perspective. Get ready for visually appealing content that sparks nuanced and empowering conversations about all facets of sexuality.
From breaking down taboos to celebrating everybody and every kind of pleasure, these sex-positive Instagram accounts are truly changing the game. They’re like your coolest, most informed friends, delivering essential education and empowering messages right to your feed. Ditch the shame, embrace the curiosity, and get ready to transform your understanding of sex and relationships, one scroll at a time!