What You Need To Know About SCOTUS’ Ruling On The Abortion Pill

On June 13, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld access to Mifepristone, or the abortion pill. This ruling comes as a relief for many, especially following the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade two years ago. In this most recent case, SCOTUS found that abortion opponents lacked the legal standing to challenge the FDA’s approval and regulation of mifepristone, affirming what many had argued throughout the case. But seriously, what exactly does this ruling mean?

In essence, this decision keeps medical experts’ advice in place and ensures people can access safe and effective abortion medication without extra legal hurdles. Specifically, it allows women to make informed choices about their reproductive health, ensuring they have the best options available. None of this could have happened without the abortion pill, Mifepristone, which was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, according to The Guttmacher Institute.

The Biden administration and drug manufacturers had warned that siding with abortion opponents could undermine the FDA’s authority and scientific judgment beyond this case. They emphasized that mifepristone is one of the safest drugs the FDA has ever approved. Despite being a part of the majority to overturn Roe, Justice Brett Kavanaugh even wrote that “federal courts are the wrong forum for addressing the plaintiffs’ concerns about FDA’s actions.” This ruling is a win for abortion access and reproductive healthcare, and absolutely underscores how important it is to have scientific expertise in medical regulations.

@nbcnews BREAKING: The #SupremeCourt rejects a bid to restrict access to abortion pill mifepristone, ruling the group that questioned FDA regulations didn’t have standing to sue. ♬ original sound – nbcnews

So, What Exactly Is Mifepristone?

Mifepristone, used safely by over 6 million people for nearly 25 years, is a key part of a two-drug regimen that ends pregnancies up to 10 weeks. It works by blocking the hormone progesterone and preparing the uterus for the second drug, misoprostol. Healthcare providers have been concerned that restricting mifepristone would force them to rely solely on misoprostol, which is less effective.

What Are Some of The Challenges Behind The Ruling?

It’s important to recognize how the way in which the media talks about these bills can be pretty disheartening, especially when it comes to when the ruling will actually be effective. They often leave out key details, making it even more confusing, overwhelming, and frankly scary when the best information comes out. According to Plan C Pills, a nationwide campaign promoting abortion pill awareness and facilitating direct mail access across the U.S., while some folks have unfairly gotten in trouble for using abortion pills, it’s usually the prescribers and suppliers who face penalties, not the ones who need the pills. Plus, in most states (except Nevada after 23 weeks), it’s not illegal for individuals to take abortion pills at home to take care of their own health.

Even though there’ve been some victories in court, things are still getting worse for access to these important medications, especially at the state level. “Louisiana’s recent bill designating both mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled substances, and Arkansas’ attempts to limit the provision of information to Arkansans about ways to obtain abortion pills in their state, are clear provocations,” said Plan C in an official press release. “These unjust actions demonstrate that states will stop at nothing to keep pregnant people from accessing this basic medical care.”

What Does This Mean For The Future of Abortion Access?

As there is a push forward for a future where reproductive choices are respected in every state, organizations like Plan C, as well as reproductive health advocates, stand with you. Today, we should celebrate that hundreds of thousands of people, including those in non-restricted ‘blue’ states, will not face interruptions in their access to this safe, effective medication,” said Elisa Well, co-founder of Plan C, in her official press statement. “But we also need to acknowledge that access is continually being impeded by state legislators and that abortion bans have an outsized impact on marginalized and low-income populations.”

Additionally, the Supreme Court is currently reviewing another crucial abortion case. This one concerns whether federal laws protecting emergency medical care at hospitals supersede state-level abortion restrictions, particularly in those rare but critical situations where a pregnant person’s health is in jeopardy.

Regardless of political decisions, access to abortion pills will continue across all 50 states. There are safe, effective alternatives readily available to you, as an increasing number of college women are discovering and embracing these options. FDA-approved medications like mifepristone offer essential support, ensuring your autonomy over your body remains respected. Rest assured, there will always be support available to guide you through every step of this journey.