Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — a time to celebrate the influence of Hispanic culture and voices. So, during this month-long tribute and beyond, it’s important to give extra recognition to Hispanic artists, changemakers, and (of course) writers. And what better way than to stock up on romance novels by Hispanic authors? Get ready to add these reads to your TBR, bestie, because they’re good.

Today, the Hispanic population in the United States makes up about 18.9% of the entire national population, making their impact significant and integral to the American narrative. That being said, stories from the perspective of Hispanic authors are important to not only read, but celebrate. And, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a reason to buy a couple of new romance novels? Especially as we head into the colder months, having an arsenal of must-read romance books is sure to make the season all the more cozy — at least in my opinion.

To bulk up your TBR, here is a list of nine romance books by Hispanic authors that you may not know yet, but are sure to leave a lasting impression. Let’s celebrate together in recognizing the invaluable contributions that Hispanic culture continues to make to our collective story, as well as the stories from their community.

Thorndike Press Large Print The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa ($11) Solange Pereira is on the verge of escaping her DC life when she finds herself unwittingly crashing a wedding to save the groom from a disastrous union. After thwarting his nuptials, she discovers that the charming yet hapless Dean Chapman needs a faux girlfriend to secure a career-boosting promotion. Feeling guilty for derailing his big day, Solange agrees to the charade — but how long can they play pretend?

graydon house Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra ($16) The 2016 election tried to erase Beatriz Hererra's identity as a queer biracial woman — but to say that she's fierce would be an understatement. But after her loyalty to her BFF Hero lands Beatriz at the Cape Cod mansion of stupid-hot playboy Ben Montgomery — the same Ben Montgomery she definitely shouldn't have hooked up with that one time — things get complicated, quick.

Berkley Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura ($11) Dr. Socorro "Corrie" Mejía is presented with the opportunity of a lifetime: to find the remains of the great Aztec Warrior, Chimalli. She takes a leap of faith and accepts the position only to find out that her nemesis, Dr. Ford Matthews is leading the investigation.

del rey The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia ($12) Carlota Moreau is a young woman who grew up in a luxuriant estate. Montgomery Laughton is an outcast who assists Dr. Moreau with his experiments. But when their world is jolted by the abrupt arrival of Eduardo Lizalde, questions arise and passions ignite in this mysterious drama.

wednesday books Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez ($11) Zarela Zalvidar is a flamenco dancer and daughter of the most famous Dragonador in her land. During one show, though, Zarela's life changes in a matter of seconds. Tasked with becoming a dragon hunter to save her family legacy, Zarela needs the help of the most talented dragon hunter left in the land, Arturo Díaz de Montserrat.

berkley Our Last Days in Barcelona by Chanel Cleeton ($12) In this novel, our protagonist, Isabel, must go to Barcelona to save her sister Beatriz. However, while on her travels, she discovers a family secret that leaves her in awe. In 1936, almost 30 years prior, her mother Alicia Perez arrived in Barcelona from Cuba with young Isabel. The stories of the two women, the mom and the daughter, intertwine throughout the novel — including their romantic interests.

kensington Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez ($11) On her 30th birthday, Nadia Palacio stands up to her cheating fiancé for the first time. However, that same courage isn't there when she breaks the news to her family, especially since the wedding venue and plane tickets are all planned for. So instead, she plans to celebrate her treintañera — and her super hot, old fling is there to help.

st. martin\'s griffin The Perfect Date by Evelyn Lozada ($11) Angel Gomez is the perfect example that she is not to be messed with. A mother by the age of sixteen, all that matters to her is to provide for her son. Caleb "The Duke" Lewis is a pitcher for the Bronx Bolts whose romantic affairs are all over the internet. What happens when the two of them collide?