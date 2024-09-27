5 Wellness Practices That We Have Hispanic Culture To Credit

During Hispanic Heritage Month — beginning on Sept. 16 and ending on Oct. 16 — it’s important to appreciate and recognize the multitude of contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in history. Whether that’s done through specific lesson plans in schools, art exhibits showcasing Hispanic artists, or educating yourself by reading up on Hispanic culture, it’s always important that we highlight such great accomplishments.

It’s important to recognize the presence of Hispanic culture, which has existed for centuries here in America. Today, the Hispanic population is over 60 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, making up 18.9% of the total population. As the largest racial or ethnic group, Hispanic Americans contribute to our day-to-day lives by enriching the diversity of our nation and exposing many of us to the cultural practices that influence our everyday lives.

One aspect that we can focus on for Hispanic Heritage Month is self-care and wellness practices rooted in Hispanic culture, because while we can often look towards specific turning points in history or inventions that altered our daily lives, wellness is a key idea that has impacted us exponentially. From mindfulness tools to general health advice, there are a plethora of Hispanic practices that you probably don’t know about.

Luckily for you, I’ve got a list of self-care/wellness traditions that you can learn more about and appreciate.

Spiritual Baths Also known as “baños y limpias,” this Hispanic wellness practice is a deeply rooted tradition that’s meant to cleanse and revitalize one’s mind, body, and spirit. It’s an important ritual within curanderismo, which is a holistic approach to physical and mental wellness that’s been used in the Americas for hundreds of years. Whenever one is feeling stressed, tired, or anxious, a spiritual bath is a significant practice that can uplift one’s spirits and cleanse those of any unwanted energies. To set up a spiritual bath, one can combine items like water, flowers, herbs, and sacred smoke from sage or palo santo. People can choose whichever scents are to their liking, as it’s meant to be tailored to one’s comfortability. Once everything is ready, a person can either add bundles of herbs to their bathwater or make a tea with these herbs to add instead. Before someone steps in, they can pray or reflect on their goals, what they’re grateful for, and more; in the bath, they can meditate or relax at their leisure. Smudging Sage smudging, or the practice of burning sage, is another wellness practice that originates from Hispanic culture. Mesoamerican Indigenous populations also incorporated sage burning as a form of spiritual cleansing and to ward off negative energies, as it’s a powerful ceremony that’s meant to soothe the mind and body. The practice is usually done with a shell, a sacred plant, and a lighter. Sacred plants can range from sage, to sweetgrass, and more, as it’s supposed to represent the “earth element” that pairs with the water element and air element (shell and smoke). Sage smudging is a special spiritual practice that can renew your energy and emotions. It’s also important to note that since white sage is sacred to Indigenous communities, you can use lavender, rosemary, mints, or regular garden sage to smudge. Meditation Prayer, like in many cultures, is a deeply rooted and highly regarded practice within Hispanic culture. Quieting the mind and finding a connection with yourself is an integral part of the practice, which in turn, strengthens one’s religious ties to the entity they worship. In order to have a great meditative experience, it’s important that one is in a comfortable, quiet space that’s free of distractions. One can either meditate in silence, or they can do so with music or with a guide. Often, prayer is integrated into these meditative practices as well. Meditation can take different shapes and forms, as it comes down to personal preferences. Photo by Leon Biss from Unsplash Yerba Mate Not to be confused with the Yerba Mate soda, this is a beverage mixed with water and yerba mate leaves that derives from Pre-Columbian Paraguay where the Indigenous Guaraní consumed it for medicinal purposes. It was consumed by chewing on the yerba mate leaves, then using a mate gourd and a small straw made out of cane to drink from. With many health benefits because of its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, yerba mates grew popular in Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. Birth control As a form of wellness that prevents unwanted pregnancies, birth control was developed by Alejandro Zaffaroni, a Uruguayan biochemist, with Syntex, a company based in Mexico City, Mexico. Zaffaroni was also responsible for the creation of the nicotine patch, motion sickness and pain-relieving medication, and more. This incredibly useful tool has benefited thousands of women, as it’s encouraged women to secure their bodily autonomy.

Overall, all of these Hispanic wellness/self-care practices are deeply embedded with spiritual ideologies that better one’s mind, body, and soul. Representation matters, and that’s why Hispanic Heritage Month is so important.