What A Reiki Master Wants You To Know Before Your First Energy Work Session

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’ series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle what to know about trying reiki for the first time.

Whether you’re deep into your spirituality or just starting on your journey, ancient healing practices are worth looking into. Because they’ve been around for so long and have stood the test of time, they’re tried and true for so many different energy workers, healers, and spiritual gurus alike. Reiki — an ancient Japanese healing practice — is essentially used to deliver life force energy, or energy that is centering, clearing, and soothing, by using a variety of movements with the hands of another individual.

A person who practices Reiki is also called a “Reiki master” (or, oftentimes, a practitioner): someone who doesn’t create energy or transfer it from themselves, but who channels the energy directly to the other person. You can become a Reiki master by taking a class, learning from another master, and eventually becoming certified in Reiki healing — something that takes time, effort, and of course, both mental and physical energy.

There are so many benefits to Reiki; aside from practicing, undergoing Reiki healing can reduce anxiety and stress, increase the quality of your sleep, improve blood circulation, and even reduce pain. This ancient technique isn’t called a “healing practice” for no reason — it really does heal, and in ways that people just like you and I have experienced.

Meet Clarissa, a Gen Z Reiki practitioner in Michigan with a love for spirituality and energy healing. In 2021, she started on her Reiki journey, and she’s learned so much since earning her license in 2022. When it comes to this specific healing practice, there’s a lot of information to grasp, especially since it deals with energy work. Luckily for us, Clarissa has answers to all of our questions, so buckle up, and welcome in all of the good vibes.

So… what’s the deal with Reiki?

Reiki dates back as far as the early 1900s, when Dr. Mikao Usui was looking for a new method of healing that could be done by just using the hands. Since then, Reiki has been transformed by every individual that uses it, all over the world. “Reiki healing is unique to everyone because everyone’s energy centers become out of balance for different reasons,” Clarissa says. “Because Reiki is a practice of balancing the Chakra system (including the seven main Chakra points in the different areas of the body) there are a variety of different benefits.”

Some of the most noticeable benefits are mental clarity, emotional healing, better sleep, and a closer connection to Self. “You’ll definitely feel lighter, even after just one session, and it can result in an improved quality of life – even overnight,” Clarissa says.

What do I wear to my first Reiki session?

When attending a Reiki session, you should wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing that you can relax in. Additionally, you can consider wearing layers, so you can adjust your clothing during the session if you get too hot or cold. Removing belts, jewelry, and other bulky items before the session can also help you get more comfortable, too.

Can Reiki help with anxiety?

Since Reiki is a traditional healing method, it’s common for people to seek it out for the purpose of managing anxiety. “The practice is all about surrendering what is, quieting the mind, and trusting your practitioner to work at balancing any blockages so you leave the table feeling whole and complete — just as you are.”

It may sound simple enough, but if it takes you a few sessions, don’t fret. It’s completely normal for Reiki’s healing properties to take a bit to really kick in, especially if you’re dealing with blockages. “Trusting your practitioner is key, and you have to be open to receiving the healing so you can access the benefits that come with it.” Clarissa adds, “Another important part of it is setting intentions, so if anxiety is something that brings you to the table, give it all to the practitioner. They know what to do with it!”

Would Reiki help with trauma healing?

Aside from anxiety and stress, Reiki’s benefits can be experienced even in situations where trauma is involved. Because the practice is focused on removing the stored “bad” energy, it can target both physical and emotional trauma. “From the miraculous stories I’ve been told by my teachers and fellow students, trauma healing is something to look forward to with Reiki. It can take a couple of sessions, but for some, one powerful session is all that is needed for a big shift.”

As Clarissa explains it, when we initially experience trauma, it’s like a part of us (and that energy) leaves, and another certain energy gets stuck within the body — taking the place of that part of us. “Imagine a whirlpool spiraling out of control, and you reverse that whirlpool while scooping out all of the gunk in that energy center that isn’t serving you. That’s essentially what we’re doing; leaving more space now that trauma has been released.” Neat, right?

Do you have any tips for beginner Reiki learners?

With all of this influx of information, the question you might be thinking now is: Is it something I can even do? And the short answer is, absolutely. “If you are feeling called to help heal the collective, do it!” says Clarissa. “Imposter syndrome is nothing but a part of you trying to keep you safe and small, but each and every one of us can make a great difference if we just do the things that feel right. No need to overthink it; even if you don’t want to do anything extravagant with it, you will at least learn so much about yourself (and the practice).”

So what is there to lose? At the minimum, you’re learning something new about an ancient healing practice that people have trusted for over a century. You can use your newfound knowledge to practice on yourself or even your loved ones. “After the activation, you have it for life. It doesn’t disappear. Reiki is a remembrance of the power all of us humans have within.” Clarissa noted. “You can practice and apply it to yourself, your animals, plants, crystals, food, car, etc. — you’ll bless everything you touch!”

No matter where you are on your Reiki journey, I wish you the best in your learning and practice. Do everything with intention and love, and I promise — the Universe will reward you. Take your time, slow down, and protect your energy, besties.