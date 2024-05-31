ICYMI, These Wellness Brands Are Queer-Owned

This Pride Month, dive into a world where self-care is more than just a routine — it’s a celebration of looking after yourself with purpose. ICYMI, buying self-care goodies isn’t just about treating yourself — it’s about supporting queer-owned wellness brands and embracing the beauty of self-care. Whether you’re a wellness guru or just starting to explore what loving yourself is all about, every product in these brands is here to help you relax, feel refreshed, and boost your overall well-being just in time for June.
So you can discover a world of self-care made just for you, I put together a list of some of my favorite queer-owned wellness brands. This list features skincare goodies that will make your skin glow, home goods to cozy up your space, and clothes that feel like a comforting embrace. Each item reminds you to take a moment for yourself, supporting queer-owned brands along the way. It’s all about treating yourself and feeling good while doing it.
In a world that often overlooks the importance of self-care, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community, these brands stand out as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment. It’s more than just products — it’s a statement that self-love knows no bounds, and that every moment of self-care is one step closer to self-acceptance, especially during the month that prides itself on being true to you. So dive in, indulge, and let these seven queer-owned wellness and self-care brands guide you on your journey toward self-discovery and love.
- Alder New York
Alder New York is a Brooklyn-born brand that is both queer and women-owned. Their ultimate goal is to make high-quality, gender-neutral, vegan skincare. Their commitment extends beyond personal care; they adhere to Environmental Working Group standards, ensuring their ingredients are safe for both your skin and the planet.
- Bijou
Developed by Alaina and Jocelyn, a dynamic New York City-based duo, Bijou is the chef’s kiss of queer-made candles. With a love for great scents and cool home decor, Alaina and Jocelyn set out to create the perfect candle “that checked all of the boxes.” Featuring top-notch ingredients, fun pop culture nods, stylish designs, a touch of magic, and of course, LGBTQ+ themes, Bijou candles ignite more than just ambiance — they light up spaces with love, warmth, and inclusivity, inviting you to bask in the glow of authenticity and acceptance.
- Fempower Beauty
Fempower focuses on education and empowerment in all of its products, offering vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks alongside an “Affirmation Application” practice. Their mission is simple: to design products for all women, woman-identifying, woman-bodied, non-binary individuals, and allies. Through their partnerships and give-back philosophy, owners Alexis Androulakis and Christina Basias, “partners in business and in life,” champion marginalized members of society, using their platform for positive change.
- Good Light
At Good Light, they embrace “gender-inclusive” as a term that welcomes everyone into the beauty and self-care world. Dedicated to breaking beauty barriers, their products are cruelty-free and vegan. They focus on pushing culture forward, and promoting an inclusive beauty standard through their products and mission. Celebrating the diverse and ever-changing world we live in, they advocate for positive change. Additionally, they donate 1% of their sales to True Colors United, a charity helping LGBTQIA+ youth facing homelessness.
- JVN Hair
“Come as you are” with JVN Hair, a sustainable hair care line launched by Queer Eye legend, Jonathan Von Ness. Leveraging his platform, Jonathan infuses inclusivity, self-care, and positivity into the haircare scene, ensuring everyone can flaunt their gorgeous selves. With JVN, everyone discovers their best hair self, feels beautiful, and confidently embraces clean beauty for their hair, proving that looking better than ever can go hand in hand with making more mindful choices.
- Lockwood
Treat yourself with Lockwood’s affordable lifestyle goods from special clothing and decor, to kid’s gifts or stationery. As an LGBTQ+-owned brand, Lockwood is dedicated to creating a welcoming space for everyone, spreading joy and inclusivity through their curated selection of goodies. They aim for you to feel right at home as soon as you step in, whether you’re searching for the ideal present or a little something for yourself, obviously.
- Noto
Gloria Noto, a professional makeup artist and founder of NOTO Botanics, believes in inclusive skincare for all. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she created this all-natural line with everybody in mind. NOTO offers multi-use, gender-inclusive, clean cosmetics. With simple yet effective ingredients, NOTO transforms your skin over time. It celebrates diverse self-expression and beauty.