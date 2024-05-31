ICYMI, These Wellness Brands Are Queer-Owned

This Pride Month, dive into a world where self-care is more than just a routine — it’s a celebration of looking after yourself with purpose. ICYMI, buying self-care goodies isn’t just about treating yourself — it’s about supporting queer-owned wellness brands and embracing the beauty of self-care. Whether you’re a wellness guru or just starting to explore what loving yourself is all about, every product in these brands is here to help you relax, feel refreshed, and boost your overall well-being just in time for June.

So you can discover a world of self-care made just for you, I put together a list of some of my favorite queer-owned wellness brands. This list features skincare goodies that will make your skin glow, home goods to cozy up your space, and clothes that feel like a comforting embrace. Each item reminds you to take a moment for yourself, supporting queer-owned brands along the way. It’s all about treating yourself and feeling good while doing it.

In a world that often overlooks the importance of self-care, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community, these brands stand out as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment. It’s more than just products — it’s a statement that self-love knows no bounds, and that every moment of self-care is one step closer to self-acceptance, especially during the month that prides itself on being true to you. So dive in, indulge, and let these seven queer-owned wellness and self-care brands guide you on your journey toward self-discovery and love.