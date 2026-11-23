We’ve all heard the saying, “Blood is thicker than water.” For the most part, people probably consider the people they’re biologically related to as their family — but this isn’t the case for everyone. Some people, especially queer folks, may consider their friends their “found family” for a variety of reasons. So, in the spirit of Thanksgiving and togetherness, I spoke to folks about their found families — and their stories are so heartwarming.

A found family is a group of people who come together to love, care, and support each other like an actual family would. Essentially, they’re the friends who are so close to you that they feel more like family. You don’t necessarily have to be queer to have a found family — I’m sure all of us have friends we consider family — but found families have a major significance in the queer community. For some queer people, their identities can be a point of conflict with their biological families, and they may face challenges such as rejection, being shamed, and in some cases, being disowned. Found families can help queer people feel loved, accepted, and seen for their queer identities — especially during the holidays.

Found family stories can be sweet, so if you’re looking for stories that feel like a Hallmark holiday movie (with a queer twist), you’re in the right place. From a group of people helping someone grow in their identity to the friends that let someone be the truest version of themself, here’s what four queer Gen Zers have to say about finding their own found family.

Emma, 22: “They saw me beyond my queerness.”

“When it comes to talking about found family, the people I met at the cafe I worked at are the ones I default to. I wasn’t looking for people who loved me unconditionally for all I am and am not — I was just looking for a chai latte. I started coming in more and more, and the rest is history. The family that found me at the cafe saw my queerness and didn’t define me by it. Instead, they saw all that I could become. They saw my queerness and knew that it simply shaped how I felt and understood love, and that it wasn’t all that I could be.”

Vincent*, 21: “I’m my truest self with them and love them deeply.”

“My closest friends are from high school, and I met some of them in college too. For the most part, I’ve always kept my identity to myself. Being bisexual is not something that defines my character, but instead expresses my identity. I am very grateful to have many friends who I can call my family, all of whom come from different backgrounds and have a strong sense of belonging. They allow me to be the truest version of myself, and in return I cherish them generously.”

Sage, 19: “They made me the girl I am.”

“I remember how freeing it was to come up with new names to go by with my friends; it felt like it all happened at once. But I wouldn’t say I really found a place to belong until I joined my high school choir. I still remember slipping a note under the door of my director’s office telling them to please call me Sage. There in choir, I met my girlfriend who loved my voice more than I did. The more myself I became, the more my choir loved me. I wore my first dress on stage performing at a concert. And now, I can confidently say that I never would have become the girl I am without the love and kindness my choir family gave me.”

Nathan, 21: “My found family doesn’t need to be queer for me to feel comfortable in my identity.”

“I met my friends in college. Navigating my early adult years, I have explored many friendships filled with individuals from vastly different pasts and contrasting identities that have all guided me indirectly through experiencing queerness with an unapologetic and open mindset. And the bonds in which I felt the most comfortable in my queerness were with my peers who were not necessarily queer in the slightest. I think that through the wide array of experiences and individuality that having a diverse friend group offers, I have been able to seek comfort and contentment in my identity through sharing my experiences with my peers. I have used the shared personal journeys from my peers and the opportunity to educate them through my experiences as a way to put my queerness journey at the forefront of my life right now.”

*Names have been changed.