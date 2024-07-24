ICYMI, Queer Erotic Fiction Is Free On These Sites

When you’re looking to satisfy that late-night craving and you’re not so interested in visual or auditory porn, erotica might as well be your best friend. While there’s a seemingly infinite amount of free erotic literature online, it can be somewhat difficult when it comes to finding authentic stories featuring ethical, queer sex, as most places are dominated by straight sex. If anything, you’re left digging around the smallest spaces on the internet just to find something that suits your taste.
Trying to find the right story to match your freak can be exhausting, and by the time you actually find something, you’re not even in the mood anymore (SMH). But, luckily for you, I gathered a list of queer erotic fiction websites so you don’t have to go digging around looking for them. The range of kinks and categories these sites have to offer are broad and inclusive, so if you’re worried about not finding the niche thing that gets you off, don’t be! There’s so much for you to choose from, as the internet is basically infinite — and full of smut.
So, whenever you’re feeling spicy, make sure to check out these seven queer, free erotic fiction websites, so you can consume all the smut you want. (You’re welcome in advance, BTW.)
- Nifty
-
Established in 1992, Nifty has over 300,000 LGBT erotic stories written by over 15,000 authors. Organized neatly into various sexual preferences — gay, lesbian, bisexual, and trans categories — you’ll find a ton of different narratives that are bound to catch your eye.
If you really wanted to, you could even publish your own erotic story to the archive as well. Sharing is caring!
- Literotica
-
From comics to poetry to interactive stories (a “choose your own adventure” type of titillation), Literotica has legit everything imaginable, including queer-focused stories. There’s a lot to explore when it comes to this site, and while it can be a little overwhelming at first, it does a great job of organizing various genres, kinks, and narratives so you won’t be totally lost.
- XConfessions
-
Featuring authentic erotic films and stories with actual plotlines, XConfessions is a hub for queer erotica. You can safely and anonymously submit your own stories to the Confessions page on their site as well, which is a space formatted as if you’re revealing your guilty (sexual) pleasures. The design is quite dramatic, but it works.
- Lush Stories
-
When it comes to Lush Stories, an erotica-focused social network, you’ve got a lot to work with, as it features gay, lesbian, and bisexual categories amidst a ton of various genres. The site offers an abundance of videos, forums, and galleries to sift through as well, so whenever you’re feeling freaky, Lush Stories has got it all for you.
- AUTOSTRADDLE’S SLICK
-
Although you’ve got to be an Autostraddle member, the content that waits for you behind that paywall is pure gold. The team behind Autostraddle is one of the most notable communities for LGBT readers online, as it’s got a plethora of queer-centered stories for you to check in addition to the site’s LGBT-based articles, poetry, games, and entertainment. It’s like an eighteen-in-one for all things queer, so I advise you to check it out.
- SUGARBUTCH CHRONICLES
-
Erotic stories, essays, poetry, and reviews await you in Sugarbutch Chronicles, a site that’s won many awards and is one of the most popular and highest-ranking online sex blogs, earning #1 for Kinkly Queer Sex Blog list in 2021. Sinclair, the creator of Sugarbutch Chronicles, studied fields like feminism, queerness, trans and nonbinary genders, and BDSM and kink to find liberation in creative sexual expression, which ultimately led to the creation of the site.
- AO3
-
At last, one of the most renowned sites for smut: Archive Of Our Own (or AO3). A nonprofit, noncommercial archive mainly for fanfiction, you can find all the queer erotica you’d like, especially if you’re interested in reading about your favorite queer characters in TV, literature, comics, or video games. The amount of stories AO3 has is insanely high, and you can easily search what kinks or genres you’re interested in reading through their hashtags. They’ve literally got anything and everything, so make sure to check this one out ASAP.