ICYMI, Queer Erotic Fiction Is Free On These Sites

When you’re looking to satisfy that late-night craving and you’re not so interested in visual or auditory porn, erotica might as well be your best friend. While there’s a seemingly infinite amount of free erotic literature online, it can be somewhat difficult when it comes to finding authentic stories featuring ethical, queer sex, as most places are dominated by straight sex. If anything, you’re left digging around the smallest spaces on the internet just to find something that suits your taste.

Trying to find the right story to match your freak can be exhausting, and by the time you actually find something, you’re not even in the mood anymore (SMH). But, luckily for you, I gathered a list of queer erotic fiction websites so you don’t have to go digging around looking for them. The range of kinks and categories these sites have to offer are broad and inclusive, so if you’re worried about not finding the niche thing that gets you off, don’t be! There’s so much for you to choose from, as the internet is basically infinite — and full of smut.

So, whenever you’re feeling spicy, make sure to check out these seven queer, free erotic fiction websites, so you can consume all the smut you want. (You’re welcome in advance, BTW.)