Finish The Semester Strong With These Productivity Tips

Let’s be honest: Around this time of the spring semester, school work can become more demanding than ever, weekly planners are all over the place, and your mental well-being might be taking a dip. And whether you’re battling senioritis or just trying to finish off the semester on a strong note, you’re likely in need of a little boost — or, just some good productivity tips.

Between finals and the anticipation of summertime, it can be hard to ride out the last two months of school with a hard-working mindset — but you can make yourself adapt to a healthy routine of productivity. Among the emotional rollercoaster of exams, creating memories with friends, and (hopefully) earning a well-earned spot on the Dean’s List, the very real temptation of dropping everything and calling it a day can hit differently, but you have to push through to keep going.

If you struggle to incorporate productivity tips into your weekly routine or want to expand on your academic plan, these five strategies will help you manage time without losing your mind and staying academically sharp without burning out. Whether you’re trying to finish the semester off strong or you’re a freshman in need of guidance, you’ve come to the right place.

Build a schedule you’ll actually keep.

Towards the end of the semester, you may notice that more and more people will become frequently more absent from class — this can be from lack of interest or the grueling effects of burnout. To stay on top of attending classes and turning in your assignments on time, block out your weekly schedule ahead of time. One thing that I have done in college was plan out my week on Sundays, which is a great method to utilize as a way to highlight my “must-dos” of the week. I also use the notepad app on my phone to time-block tasks that need to be done. Both of these work well for me rather than creating a gigantic to-do list, and I’m able to batch similar tasks together as a way to improve efficiency.

Be smart about studying.

The best way to stay ahead is to, of course, not fall behind — especially when it comes to your studies. But how do you do this? For starters, visit your professor during office hours, especially during exam season. Speaking with your professor about course material and extra credit options will strengthen your understanding of it, and is a great way to build strong relationships with your professors. During your study sessions, use active review over passive review, meaning that you can try to reconstruct what you’ve learned from scratch. Instead of re-reading your notes a million times, quiz yourself and use flashcards to build muscle memory on the topics of your subjects.

Prioritize your mental health.

The end of a semester can be exciting, intimidating, or even sad — and in every case, your nerves are on high. If you’re having trouble sleeping or refuse to go to sleep early, prioritize your sleep for the final weeks of the spring semester. All-nighters aren’t ideal for productivity, so you should aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep to maintain memory consolidation and energy. And, to get your endorphin levels up, try to incorporate time in your schedule to go to your campus gym and exercise for at least an hour — especially if you’re studying. Your brain needs a break. Last but not least, schedule an appointment to visit your school’s counseling center. It’s OK to speak about the problems that are hindering your schoolwork, so don’t feel ashamed about doing so — at the end of the day, your mental health matters just as much.

Eliminate distractions.

Have you caught yourself spending more time on social media? Doomscrolling on TikTok? These won’t help you pass that bio exam, unfortunately. Taking a break from any social apps will help create a more productive study schedule, as well as maintain your focus on what matters the most. It also might be a great idea to take a break from other distractions, such as parties. Now, I’m not saying you have to stay inside and twiddle your thumbs, but maybe make sure your work is done before logging into TikTok or heading out for the night.

Celebrate your successes.