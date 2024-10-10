This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

There’s girl math which is fun, and then there’s the type of math you do when you’re trying to figure out when you need to leave campus to make it to the doctor’s office in time without getting a late fee, which is *not* fun.

Luckily, thanks to Planned Parenthood Direct (PPDirect) you no longer have to break a sweat trying to get to the doc on time. You’ll also be saved from having to sit in the waiting room because everything — from birth control to UTI treatment to emergency contraception — is available from the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Learn more about all of the health services PPDirect offers by downloading the app today!

Birth Control Pills Delivered Straight To Your Door

You know what’s harder than remembering to take your birth control pills at the same time every day? Remembering to go to the pharmacy to pick it up. ICYMI, birth control delivery is available through PPDirect, making it easier than ever to stay on top of it — especially because you don’t need to use insurance to get it. Home delivery starts at just $20/pack and is available in 43 states plus in D.C. And don’t worry, the packages are completely discreet. If you use other forms of birth control like the ring or patch, check out your options with PPDirect here.

If you need a birth control prescription, PPDirect has you covered with that, too! A clinician will review your request, find the right birth control option for you, and be available to answer any questions you have about your care through the chat feature.

The Abortion Pill

Now more than ever, women’s reproductive rights are under attack, but PPDirect is on a mission to expand access to necessary health information and care by providing things like the abortion pill. With PPDirect, you can take control of your body and your future from the privacy of your own home.

PPDirect provides the abortion pill by mail to those in states where it’s legal, including HI, IL, MN, MD, or WA. After completing a health questionnaire about your medical history, a provider will review the request, and if eligible, the abortion pill will be prescribed and shipped the next day. During this time, you’ll also have access to a dedicated clinical support line to answer any questions or concerns you might have, and if medically necessary, you can receive follow-up care in your local Planned Parenthood health center.

If you live outside of HI, IL, MN, MD, or WA, PPDirect will help you find a Planned Parenthood health center near you. You can also chat with a Planned Parenthood patient educator to help you come up with an action plan that best suits your needs.

Learn more about the abortion pill and how much it costs in your state here.

UTI Treatment ASAP

TBH, there are few things worse than having a UTI and not being able to get treatment quickly. But with PPDirect, you can say TTYL to that UTI without visiting a doctor’s office and simply have a prescription sent straight to your pharmacy. Bye-bye UTI!

The Morning After Pill

Look, we get it — accidents happen. Luckily, PPDirect offers easy access to the morning-after pill ella®, which is a prescription-strength medication that helps prevent pregnancy. If you live in one of these states or D.C., PPDirect will ship you the morning-after pill the next day. It’s 85% effective on any day you take it, and can take it up to five days after unprotected sex.

With Planned Parenthood Direct, safe, trusted, and compassionate care is available on the go, making it even easier and more convenient for busy college students to get the care they need, no matter where or when they need it.

To learn more about Planned Parenthood Direct, download the app now!