4 Sex Positions To Try When You’re On Your Period

TBH, the idea of having sex on your period might seem intimidating. While you may have fears of being messy, uncomfortable, or awkward, I’m here to tell you that with the right period sex positions, it can be surprisingly enjoyable — and even more intimate than you might expect.

Period sex doesn’t have to be a dreaded experience; it can be a great way to connect with your partner on a deeper level, and finding the best positions that work for you and your partner is the best way to do this. IMHO, period sex is a great way to increase intimacy between you and your partner — and period sex positions can ensure that you’re comfortable while you’re busy getting down and dirty.

While period sex can definitely be a game-changer, the key to making it comfortable and enjoyable often revolves around the position you choose. Whether you’re looking to ease discomfort or simply want to experience some close, steamy intimacy, knowing what positions work best for your body can make all the difference.

Although periods can sometimes feel like a barrier to intimacy, they don’t have to be! With the right positions, you can make the experience exciting, comfortable, and best of all, mess-free (well, as mess-free as it can be). Looking to have period sex, but have no idea where to start? Don’t worry bestie — I got your back. Here are four of the best period sex positions to try when you’re getting a visit from Aunt Flow, and why they just might be your new go-to. (Oh, and don’t forget to put a towel down, too.)

Comfy missionary Honestly, who doesn’t love some classic missionary? In this position, the receiving partner lies flat on their back with a pillow under their hips while the giving partner penetrates from above. Not only is this position super mess-friendly, with a towel easily being able to be positioned on top of the pillow, but if the receiving partner wraps their legs around their partner, their pelvic area can be effortlessly stretched while also receiving deep penetration. Spooning IMO, there’s no better way to increase the intimacy of period sex than by having spooning sex. As the little spoon, the receiving partner lies on their side as the giving partner penetrates from behind, with both partners facing the same direction. This position is so comfortable, (relatively) mess-free, and gives the giving partner easy access to clitoral stimulation. Cowgirl Straddling the giving partner while they lie flat on their back, this position is best for being in control and choosing how intense you want the penetration to be. Whether you prefer fast and deep penetration, or a slower, more gentle approach, this position lets you have all the control. So, place a towel nearby for access to easy clean-up, get on top, and ride! Lazy dog With the giving partner penetrating from behind and the receiving partner lying flat on their stomach, this position is perfect for intense intimacy and deep penetration. With the giving partner easily being able to move their hand in front to reach the receiving partner’s genitals, this position calls for some extra stimulation to keep things fun and exciting. With a towel underneath the receiving partner, you really can’t go wrong with this position.

While periods may seem like the worst thing in the world when trying to engage in intimacy, there are so many different positions that can help you feel comfortable and connected with your partner. So go ahead — grab a towel, get creative, and remember that it’s all about what feels good for you and your partner. Periods don’t have to be a buzzkill, they’re just another excuse to get intimate!