According To TikTok, Pearl Earrings Are The Reason You’re Still Single

You’ve journaled. You’ve gone on Hinge dates. You’ve texted your ex (just to be sure). So why are you still single? According to TikTok, the answer might be hanging right from your ears. Enter the pearl earring dating theory — the latest chronically-online relationship diagnosis making the rounds on everyone’s FYPs.

Move over, taxi cab theory — there’s a new dating trend that users are all up in arms about. According to TikTok users, wearing pearl studs or drops might be the exact thing blocking your dating life from taking off and keeping you single. Why? Who knows. Some users say it’s because it makes you look too “high-maintenance” or “expensive,” while others claim it comes from Filipino folklore. Of course, there’s zero scientific backing to any of this, but like any great TikTok theory, it’s making the rounds online — and users are definitely buying into it.

TikTok user @ig_rickadaynee posted a video captioned, “Am I single by choice or is it because of the peal earrings theory?” as she showed off a pair of pearl studs. In the comment section, several users shared their belief in the theory, with one writing, “It’s true, ig. I have been wearing pearl earrings since highschool (11yrs old) and now I’m 27, always had a failed relationship,” and another commenting, “So that explains why mine got lost when I started dating my boyfriend.”

However, in true TikTok fashion, some users are flipping the script. Instead of retiring their pearls, they’re choosing to wear them to stay single. Power to ’em.

Like all TikTok theories, it’s best to take this one with a grain of salt. Want to wear your pearls? Wear your pearls! I’m pretty positive they’re not the thing keeping you single — but your dating profile? Maybe that’s the thing that needs some attention, not what’s hanging from your ears.