Olivia Rodrigo Gave Out Plan B At The ‘GUTS World Tour’ & I’m Obsessed

Olivia Rodrigo is using her pop star platform to spread abortion awareness during her GUTS World Tour. As if we didn’t need another reason to love ORod, the star gave out free condoms and Plan B to fans at her March 12 show.

Fans attending the March 12 show in St. Louis received free Plan B and condoms on behalf of the Missouri Abortion Fund and Right By You. This is thanks to Rodrigo’s initiative, Fund 4 Good (a clever nod to her song “good 4 u” if I do say so myself).

Fund 4 Good partners with local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds with the hopes of “building an equitable and just future for women and girls.” Rodrigo posted about Fund 4 Good in an Instagram Story on March 12, announcing that “a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from #GUTSworldtourStLouis will go toward abortion funds” including @textrightbyyou and @moabortionfund.

Right By You is a “youth-focused text line connecting Missourians to abortion care, birth care, adoption and parenting supports, birth control, and information about their rights.” Missouri Abortion Fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Missouri women who can’t afford an abortion. Their website confirms that Missouri’s laws ban “nearly all abortions in the state.” The nonprofit thanked Rodrigo in an Instagram post on March 13, showcasing the tabling event they held inside the concert venue where they handed out stickers and resources for reproduction options, including Plan B.

It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B with @TextRightByYou https://t.co/Rd7fc0b1xG — Missouri Abortion Fund (@MOAbortionFund) March 13, 2024

This isn’t the first GUTS show where Rodrigo has spread abortion awareness. Rodrigo filmed a video on Feb. 23, the opening night of her tour, to announce her partnership with community nonprofits advocating for reproductive rights. Nashville’s show on March 9 also had resource tables from the National Network of Abortion Funds.

@livieshq olivia has launched Fund4Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. get more info & donate at http://oliviarodrigo.lnk.to/fund4good ♬ original sound – livies hq ❤️

TikTok users showed their support for Rodrigo’s initiative. In a fan’s TikTok showing off two Plan B’s she received at the St. Louis concert, one user wrote “oh she [Rodrigo] SLAYED with this” and another said “TWO? That would be $90 in Ontario. Slay Oliva.”

As the North American leg of the GUTS World Tour continues, fans can expect to see more abortion resource tables at her concert venues. If you want to learn more about your reproductive rights, get some free Plan B, and scream-sing any rage out of your system, the GUTS World Tour seems to be the perfect place for all three.