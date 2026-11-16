It’s a good day to be a The Vampire Diaries fan, because Quinn has just dropped an announcement with a bite. On Nov. 15, the popular audio erotica app announced that Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, stars of The Vampire Diaries, are the readers of their next Original audio. Seriously, teenage me is screaming.

Quinn is a subscription-based app that offers an abundance of audio erotica and spicy stories. Recently, they have released articles with major heartthrobs Gen Z is obsessed with, such as Lilli Reinhart and Tom Bateman from The Love Hypothesis and Alexander Skarsgård from Wicker. Now, they are pairing up with old co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley to bring back some of that Mystic Falls magic.

On Nov.14, Quinn hinted at the announcement with a not-so-subtle video. The reel said “Quinn Original coming soon” in a strikingly familiar font and colors, but the real hint was the signature TVD red line and drop of blood that wrapped around and through the words. To really drive the teaser home, Quinn even captioned it: “Spooky season isn’t over yet…” with two vampire emojis.

The next day, on Nov. 15, Quinn posted another reel clearly showing the pair walking up to the studio, Nina Dobrev’s classic narration as she writes in a diary, and both of them in front of the microphone, putting on their headphones. Then the reel cuts to what looks like a script with both actors’ signatures and the title The Haunting of Pendle Creek.

If you’ve never seen it, The Vampire Diaries follows main character Elena Gilbert when she meets the mysterious Stefan Salvatore and sexy Damon Salvatore, and her life gets turned upside down. Their story is filled with vampires, witches, werewolves, and an intense love triangle where both brothers fall for her. With this audio, Quinn is bringing back some of that Stelena tension — and even as a Delena fan, I need this.

So, it’s no shock that TVD fans went wild at the announcement, with one fan commenting, “My 16-year-old self doesn’t know how to handle what my 33-year-old self is about to listen to.” Another shocked fan wrote, “EXCUSE MEEEEE???!?!?!” Honestly, Quinn might be using Bennet spells to pull some of these off because it’s just too good.

Although we don’t know exactly what The Haunting of Pendle Creek will be about, we do know that the audio is set to release on Tuesday, Nov. 17, on the Quinn app. Fans can also be pretty confident the audio will draw inspiration from TVD since Quinn is already playing around with the show’s theming. But mostly, fans can rest assured that the audio will feature some extra-spicy narration that only Quinn can pull off.

With just one day left before the audio’s release, I recommend clearing that to-do list, because trust me, you’ll want to sit down… or lie down with some headphones for this one.