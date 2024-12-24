Welcome In The New Year With These Positive Affirmations

Besties, 2025 is upon us. For many, the new year creates feelings of anxiety, while others can feel so much excitement. However you’re feeling, one of the best ways to usher in 2025 is through positive affirmations.

A new year gives us all some time to reflect on what we want to do more of in 2025, and what we want to leave in 2024. However, a new year can also create anxiety and stress for many, since people can feel pressured to make unrealistic goals for themselves. While you can feel a lot of pressure with the new year to change yourself, realizing you are enough and keeping a positive mindset can help you not give in to the anxiety and stress of the incoming year.

Affirmations are a way to keep you focused on what is important to you. They help you not fall into the trap of what you should do and allow you to focus on what you actually want to do. To welcome in the new year, consider repeating these affirmations to yourself, writing them down, or even putting them in your 2025 vision board.

Unsure where to start? Here are 34 New Year’s affirmations for you to carry into the 2025.

I am in the energy of new beginnings. I am at peace with my past and excited for the future. I release what no longer serves me. I welcome a fresh start in my life. I welcome 2025 with hope. Each day is a fresh start and a new beginning. I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for my success. I am grateful for my failures because I learn and grow from them. I am an achiever. I accept all the good things the new year holds. I am enough. I am strong and resilient. I am able to overcome every challenge with grace this year. I’m letting go of what hurt me this year.

I am beautiful. I will create healthy boundaries for myself this year. I am capable of achieving my goals. I attract love and laughter every day. Every season of my life serves a purpose. The hardest moments in my life bridge to better ones. I believe in myself. I have all the tools I need to succeed. I accept change with an open heart. I am embracing my next chapter with confidence. This is my year to grow. I am constantly growing. Everything is working out for my highest and greatest good. I am stepping into the most abundant year of my life. I am filled with peace, calmness, and purpose. I am worthy of a beautiful year ahead. I am healthy and full of energy. I am loved and valued by those who matter. I accept myself wholeheartedly. I am grateful for the new year.

In 2025, allow these affirmations to help you ease your anxiety, and bring you into a successful year!