These National Matcha Day Deals Are *So* Good

Mark your calendars, matcha fans! Friday, May 2, is officially National Matcha Day, a time to celebrate the vibrant green powder that has captivated taste buds and wellness enthusiasts worldwide. Originating in Japan, matcha is made from specially grown and processed tea leaves that are ground into a fine powder. This unique preparation method means you consume the entire leaf, unlocking a potent concentration of antioxidants, amino acids, and that distinctive earthy, slightly sweet flavor.

In recent years, matcha’s popularity has soared beyond traditional tea, finding its way into lattes, smoothies, desserts, and even savory dishes. Its smooth energy boost, without the jitters often associated with coffee, has made it a beloved alternative for many. National Matcha Day serves as the perfect occasion to explore the diverse world of matcha and indulge in your favorite preparations.

As the anticipation builds for this special day, numerous cafes, tea shops, and online retailers are gearing up to offer exciting deals and promotions. From discounted matcha lattes to special bundles of premium matcha powder, this is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself or discover new matcha delights. Whether you’re a seasoned matcha enthusiast or new to its charms, National Matcha Day 2025 promises many opportunities to enjoy this exceptional green tea.

Matcha Cafe Maiko National Matcha Day on May 2 is just around the corner, and Matcha Café Maiko is brewing up a delightful deal for those in the Bay Area. All day long, you can enjoy a fantastic 15% discount on their entire menu at all of their locations across the Bay Area. This is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite matcha treats, from their rich and creamy matcha lattes to their delectable matcha soft serve and flavorful matcha desserts. Whether you’re a seasoned matcha lover or looking to explore the vibrant world of this green tea powder, now is the ideal time to visit Matcha Café Maiko and savor their authentic Japanese flavors at a special price. Don’t miss out on this one-day offer to treat yourself. Not in the Bay? Don’t worry. Many of the Matcha Cafe Maiko locations have a National Matcha Day promotion in 2025. So, check your local cafe to see what deals they have! Jade Leaf Matcha Jade Leaf Matcha is celebrating with a fantastic sitewide sale, offering a generous 20% discount on all of their premium matcha products. This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite ceremonial grade matcha for your daily latte, explore their culinary matcha for baking and smoothies, or even try out some of their innovative matcha blends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Leaf Matcha (@jadeleafmatcha) But the savings don’t stop there! For those looking to truly indulge, Jade Leaf Matcha is also offering a special free gift with any order totaling $60 or more. This added bonus makes it an ideal time to not only replenish your matcha supply but also to perhaps treat yourself to some matcha accessories or explore their wider range of offerings. Tasty Junction Food Court (Café Pikunikku) New Jersey residents, prepare to double your delight as you can snag any matcha drink on the menu with a fantastic buy one, get one free promotion. This means you can bring a friend, treat yourself to two different concoctions, or simply savor a second serving of your beloved green tea goodness. Please note, however, that the Sakura Matcha Latte is excluded from this particular promotion. Additionally, this special buy one, get one free offer is exclusively available for in-store purchases and cannot be applied to online orders.

As National Matcha Day on May 2 creeps closer and closer, we hope you’ve savored some delightful deals and enjoyed the vibrant green goodness of matcha. Whether you tried a new matcha creation or indulged in an old favorite, this day celebrates the unique and energizing qualities of this wonderful tea. Until next year’s celebration, keep enjoying your matcha moments!