The Energy Of March’s Blood Moon Is No Joke, Y’all

A fresh start is underway. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing everything you need to know about the March 2025 Blood Moon — including its spiritual meaning.

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and the energy from the cosmos is getting pretty wild — but in a good way. ICYMI, on March 14, a Blood Moon will be taking its place in the sky. And while this astrological moment might sound a bit freaky, it’s actually one of the most important (and enlightening) transits we’ll experience. Rad.

I get it. The term “Blood Moon” sounds kind of horrifying. However, the reason it’s called this is actually pretty simple. On March 14, there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse — meaning, the Earth will block the light from the sun that normally illuminates the moon. The full moon will still be visible, but from our perspective here on Earth, it will be bathed in a red glow — hence the name “Blood Moon.”

According to NASA, the Blood Moon will be at its peak at around 2:30 a.m. EST. And while you might be asleep when it’s at its totality, you won’t miss out on the Blood Moon’s energy — because this astrological event is loaded with spiritual meaning.

How will the March 2025 Blood Moon impact you?

So, aside from seeing a really cool version of the moon, what does the March 2025 Blood Moon mean for you? Here’s what you need to know about the Blood Moon’s spiritual meaning, and how it may impact your life.

The March 2025 Blood Moon will be taking place in the sign of Virgo, which will bring about themes of healing, organization, and personal service. So consider this your moment to (frankly) get your sh*t together. The Virgo energy of the Blood Moon supports more practical actions, like cleaning up your space, fine-tuning your routines, and getting organized. In turn, embracing the energy of this moon can help you create a more balanced and harmonious environment — which is especially important as we head into the Astrological New Year on March 20 (aka, the Spring Equinox). So, if you’ve been putting off your spring cleaning, consider this the time to roll up your sleeves.

Not only does the Blood Moon encourage us to do some physical decluttering, but it can also motivate us to clean up emotionally. Full Moons are all about endings and beginnings, so consider this transit as a means to get rid of the things (and relationships) that are no longer serving you. And while this may seem intimidating, that healing, organized Virgo energy can help you sort out what’s important, and what you can do without.