25 Journal Prompts For Manifesting Love, In All Of Its Forms

I can’t count how many times I’ve heard the word “manifest” over the past year, but I have to admit — there’s something there. Beyond hoping and wishing, manifestation acknowledges the real impact mindset can have on your outcomes. Using the intentional practice of setting your mind on a goal, manifestation applies the “law of attraction” to make things happen. And with a new year coming up, now is the perfect time to use manifestation to achieve your goals for 2025.

From the professional to the personal, manifestation can be adopted in a variety of situations — including your relationships with other people. Does that mean you could manifest love? Absolutely! Manifestation can be achieved via meditation practices, vision boards, or journaling. If you’re struggling with where to start in your manifestation journey, never fear — I’ve compiled 25 love manifestation journal prompts for you to try!

In the new year, make it a goal to manifest all forms of love. In these 25 prompts, you’ll find five categories of love: self-love, romantic love, familial love, platonic love (friendship), and love for the world beyond your closest companions. Whether prompts to reflect on current relationships or envision new possibilities, these prompts encourage you to manifest all the love you can.

Journal prompts for manifesting self-love:

In [one/five/ten] years I will have… Set your mind on your goals, however long-term you prefer. My ten favorite things about myself are… Compliment yourself. How have I changed in the past year? Take the time to reflect on your growth. Today, I found happiness in… Was it a song that came up in your playlist? A meal you had? Celebrate a moment of joy. What can I do for me this year? Make your self-care plans early.

Journal prompts for manifesting ROMANTIC LOVE:

What have I learned from past relationships? Reflect on your failures and successes to be intentional in the future. My ideal partner will… Manifest that perfect ten! Love for me will look like… Put that ideal relationship into words. My future relationship goals are… What do you want out of your partnership? Set your intentions now. I’ll find someone who will do ____ when I’m having a hard day Imagine your perfect support system.

Journal prompts for manifesting FAMILIAL LOVE:

My favorite family memory is… Reflect on a moment of joy with your loved ones. Something I want to do for my family is… Whether saying “thank you” or cooking a meal, consider a way to give. Someone I haven’t called in a while (and should call today) is… Check in on a family member! I love my family because… What are your favorite things about your people? My family has supported me by… Think about the ways you’ve been lifted up lately.

Journal prompts for manifesting PLATONIC LOVE:

Where Can I find new friends? Don’t forget to make plans to go to that place! Name some ways you’ve bonded with friends in the past. You might find these themes returning, or you’ll discover something new. How have I supported friends? What makes you a good friend? How have your friends supported Me? Think about all of the little moments, too. What’s something you and your friends have been meaning to do? How can you make it happen? Let’s get past “we should…” and start making those plans!

Journal prompts for manifesting LOVE FOR THE WORLD: