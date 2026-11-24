Content warning: This article discusses intimate partner violence and sexual assault. For nearly six years, Jenn Green has documented her life from her kitchen nearly every day. But instead of setting up her phone, sitting down, and speaking to the camera, she presses record, steps back, and dances. “Instagram is kind of like my bookshelf,” she tells Her Campus. “[I needed a place] to put the teeny-tiny books I was writing every day with my body.”

For the professionally trained dancer and educator, recording herself was an exercise in taking back something once taken from her: her agency. “I was really working to regain my body, my heart, my mind,” she says. Through dance, film, and IRL connection, Green is working to raise awareness for intimate partner violence and show that you can heal from trauma on your own terms.

For Green, dance has always been a source of healing — but in January 2015, her relationship with movement began to take on a whole new meaning. After over 10 years of marriage, Green discovered recordings of her then-husband sexually assaulting her after drugging her with large doses of Ambien. According to the time stamps on the recordings, she says, the abuse had spanned more than four years.

After leaving her marriage, Green moved into an unfinished apartment with her two children, determined to move on and heal from the trauma she endured in her previous relationship. And after being inspired by a friend who’d committed to painting something every day — regardless of its quality — Green decided to adopt a similar practice with movement. “I knew I needed to do it,” she says. “But I didn’t understand why. It was really just instinctual.”

So, on Jan. 1, 2020, Green posted the first video of her Tiny Kitchen Dances project, where she aimed to tell her story and share her healing journey through daily movement. At the time, Green wasn’t necessarily concerned with who was watching — or if anyone was watching at all. But still, Green continued to post every day for a year. And then, that year turned into two. Then three. Then, after nearly seven years of pressing record, it was a massive, continuous performance art project. “I wasn’t trying to be an influencer,” Green says. “I was just trying to do my work.”

Green’s project eventually became the subject of a documentary titled Tiny Movements — created by her longtime friend, Laura Sweeney. The 25-minute film dives deeper into Green’s experience with intimate partner violence and how she used movement to reclaim her agency. “The way that I tell my story is the way that I tell my story,” Green says. “It offers me grace, and it offers me justice.” Still, she says survivors of abuse are “not a monolith,” and offers her story as a way to empower others to do the same on their terms. “Your story belongs to you,” she says.

For Green, empowering survivors of sexual assault and raising awareness for intimate partner violence extends beyond sharing her story on camera. Along with continuing to post her Tiny Kitchen Dances on social media and screening Tiny Movements at film festivals nationwide, Green has brought her story to in-person speaking events, educational workshops, and even a 24-hour dance marathon.

In November 2026, Green completed a 24-hour dance project in Asheville, North Carolina. Throughout the 24 hours, periodic screenings of Tiny Movements were held. And, both virtually and in person, Green encouraged folks to dance with her — something that further emphasized her message of agency and autonomy.

The event was live-streamed to an audience of thousands of folks from across the globe. “So many people I knew and loved [were] joining me virtually,” Green says. “New online friends from all these other countries like Scotland [joined the livestream], checking in on me at like 3 a.m.”

In Green’s words, the event was an “endurance project.” She says, “I was buoyed by finally getting to do this thing that I have been chewing on for so long. Under no circumstances would I be standing here as a strong, healthy human without the opportunities that I am so grateful to have.”

Along with the 24-hour dance project, Green (alongside Sweeney and another longtime friend, Shannon Ivey) has also turned her story into in-person speaking engagements, titled Tiny Movements EDU. Focusing predominantly on college students, Green says Tiny Movements EDU is a way to educate young people about the intricacies of intimate partner violence. “[In college], I thought abuse looked like being hit. I thought it looked like bruises,” she says. “I can tell you the picture of the person I have in my head who would hurt someone.” However, abuse is more nuanced than that, and Green wants to make college students aware that intimate partner abuse and those who perpetrate it aren’t a one-size-fits-all mold.

Reflecting on her college experience, Green says that she didn’t have “the language” to identify the signs of an abusive partner — “if you don’t have language for something, you are isolated,” she says — but hopes the workshop can empower young women to educate themselves about what intimate partner violence actually looks like. Additionally, Green aims to educate young men on the topic of intimate partner violence, saying, “If it opens up curiosity and questions, [men] have a chance to choose something different.”

Nearly seven years ago, Green began dancing in her kitchen as a means of reclaiming her agency. Now, through the same practice that helped her heal, she’s hoping to give a generation of young people the tools to exercise and recognize their own. “I want to shift the narrative,” she says. “And I’m working to shift the narrative.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.