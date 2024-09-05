Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Shower With Contacts In, From An Eye Doctor

Anyone in the club of bad eyesight like I am knows there’s a lot to consider when it comes to contacts or glasses. While most people with glasses would not try to shower with them on, there remains a question for those with contacts: Is it safe to shower with your contacts in?

Taking care of your eyes is just as important as any other component of your physical health. From dealing with raindrops on your glasses to remembering to take care of your contact routine, both glasses and contacts come with their caveats.

While I prefer the traditional glasses route, plenty of people wear contacts daily — 45 million in the U.S., according to the CDC. For those 45 million people, proper care with their lenses is critical to maintaining eye health.

While many people may be aware that it’s not recommended to sleep with contact lenses in (unless they’re designed for that purpose) or swim, they may be unaware that showering with contacts in also poses a risk to your eye health.

In 2023, influencer Rachel Prochnow shared just how devastating an eye infection due to exposing your contact lenses to water can be. After showering with her contacts in, Pronchow was diagnosed with acanthamoeba keratitis, a parasitic infection that destroys your cornea.

Pronchow has been sharing her journey with the infection, including receiving a cornea transplant, writing, “I had been wearing contacts since I was 12 and no eye doctor I had ever been to told me to not shower, swim, or hot tub in my contacts. I always washed my hands before handling them, never slept in them, replaced my contact case every 2 months, and didn’t overwear my contacts (I wore monthlies and replaced them every month). I thought I was doing everything right. I wasn’t.”

Before you start freaking out, however, be aware that infections like acanthamoeba keratitis are extremely rare. While 85% of cases in the U.S. occurred in contact lens wearers, the CDC reports, “the incidence of the disease in developed countries is approximately one to 33 cases per million contact lens wearers.” With awareness and care, it’s not too hard to stay safe.

But what is it about water that can harm contact lens wearers? And also, what are some better ways that you can take care of your contact lenses? I spoke to Dr. Mitchell Pulleo, an optometrist, to learn more.

How does water impact contact lenses?

Exposing your contact lenses to water can be the start of a ton of problems. “Chlorinated pool water, hot tubs, fresh water, and even tap water can harbor pathogens that, when exposed to contact lenses, may increase the risk of severe eye infection that could lead to vision loss or blindness,” Pulleo says. “Although rare, the most devastating infection resulting from water exposure to contact lenses is acanthamoeba keratitis, which often results in significant irreversible vision loss and a need for a corneal transplant.”

We’ve talked about acanthamoeba keratitis before, but what does it mean on a molecular level? According to the CDC, acanthamoeba is a microscopic ameba (single-cell organism) that is often found in both natural and tap water sources. If it comes into contact with your eye, it can cause an infection with serious consequences, including severe pain and blindness.

Exposing your contacts to water can cause a variety of bacteria other than acanthamoeba to cause infections in your eyes. According to The EyeDoctors Optometrists, wearing contacts in water can also cause eye irritation, dry eye syndrome, and scratches. You should avoid wearing your contacts in water as best you can to keep your eyes safe.

What should I do if my contact lenses are exposed to water?

Though learning about the risks of water exposure can help you be more diligent with your contact lenses, mistakes are bound to happen. So, if you shower with contacts in, or go swimming without taking them out, there are things you can do to lessen the risk of infection. “If exposed to water, I recommend throwing away a daily pair of lenses,” Pulleo says. “If lenses are monthly replacement, I recommend removing and cleaning lenses thoroughly with an approved contact lens cleaning solution before reinsertion.”

If you were unaware of the risks of water and contacts, don’t worry — now you know! If you know friends or family who wear contacts, make sure to educate them on the dangers of water exposure. The consequences can vary, but we all want our eyes to stay healthy!