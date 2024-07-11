Buzzing Abroad: Your Vibrator’s Guide to Travel

Jet-setting with your favorite buzz-worthy essentials can truly electrify your travels. And traveling with your personal pleasure items can add a whole new level of excitement to your trip. However, it can also raise some seriously unsexy challenges: Imagine the sheer panic if your vibrator starts buzzing in your suitcase at security and your airport crush hears, or if TSA mistakes your treasured toy for some sort of weapon. But don’t worry, adventurous travelers — with a sprinkle of savvy advice, you’ll be avoiding this potentially awkward situation with ease and buzzing abroad before you know it.

According to sexpert Sarah Tomchesson, a Certified Sexuality Educator and Marketing Director at Magic Wand, there’s no need to leave your pleasure behind. She’s got the lowdown on how to pack your pleasure essentials without raising any red flags at security. So, don’t let a silly little TSA scrutiny deter you from bringing your favorite toys. Believe it or not, they make amazing travel companions, adding excitement and relaxation to your trip — exactly what vacations are all about.

A pleasurable trip is worth the minor hassle of packing smartly. With these tips from Tomchesson, you’ll be ready to bring the real heat on your next getaway without any unnecessary drama at security. So pack your bags — and those vibes — and get ready for an adventure.

Does TSA allow vibrators in carry-ons?

Yes, TSA does allow vibrators in your carry-ons, and traveling with one can actually be quite simple. “Unfortunately, many miss out on enhancing their getaways due to concerns that sex toys are inconvenient to travel,” said Tomchesson. “There are a few things to be on the lookout for when bringing a toy on your getaway.” If you’re worried about your vibrator being discovered, try to stay calm and composed. Remember, you’re far from the first person to travel with a sex toy.

But, what happens if your bag gets searched? If a TSA screener finds your vibrator, the best approach is honesty. Owning and traveling with a vibrator shows you’re confident and comfortable with your sexuality, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. For added convenience, place your vibrator in a clear plastic bag. This way, if your bag is opened, the screener can quickly see what it is without touching it directly — keeping things more hygienic for everyone.

Can I bring my vibrator in my checked luggage?

Heading out on a trip and wondering if you can bring your favorite toy along? Good news — sex toys are totally allowed in carry-ons and your checked luggage. Just to save yourself from some airport embarrassment, make sure to prevent any unexpected buzzing. Here’s a quick tip: take out the batteries before you pack your special friend away. If your toy runs on batteries, just remove them. But for those rechargeable ones, consider using up the charge before you leave. And I know the best way to do it: a little extra self-care every night for a week.

Does size matter?

Packing light is a travel pro-tip, especially when it comes to your intimate essentials. “Small toys are easier to bring on the road,” said Tomchesson. “Practically all travelers can agree that suitcase real estate is valuable. Opting for small sex toys ensures you’ll have enough room for your essentials without having to give up on pleasure during your travels.” Avoid the awkwardness of oversized toys in your luggage or surprising security with unfamiliar shapes. Instead, opt for discreet, yet powerful options that can easily slip into an inner pocket of your suitcase.

“Consider the vacation experience you want to create,” Tomchesson said. “Pick a toy or erotic accessories that you know will enhance your vacation experience and the vibe you’re trying to create on vacation.” While you might be super sneaky and try to hide your toy in a pair of undies or something, this is likely to catch more attention. Compact toys are not only practical but perfect for spontaneous moments — leaving room for those memorable souvenirs.

Will my vibrator make it to my final destination?

If you’re considering bringing along a discreet pleasure enhancer, it’s essential to think about ensuring your journey is smooth and stress-free. “For the average traveler, the odds of TSA flagging your carry-on as suspicious and publicly rummaging through it is slim,” Tomchesson explained. “That being said, some folks prefer absolutely no one being privy to their intimate travel accessories. Choosing a toy with a discreet design that doesn’t flag as a dildo is a way to avoid the TSA anxiety.”

However, while it’s exciting to jet off to new places, it’s also crucial to stay informed, especially if your travel route includes certain countries. While your personal items might be completely fine leaving your home airport, regulations can vary widely across the globe, particularly in regions like the Middle East, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These areas often have strict rules regarding personal items like sex toys. To avoid any unexpected surprises at customs or security, it’s essential to do your research beforehand. Knowing the rules can prevent legal issues and ensure that your belongings aren’t confiscated. For guidance on what you can safely bring with you, check out the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool. It’s a handy dandy resource that outlines what items are permitted on board, helping you travel confidently and hassle-free.

There is absolutely no need to worry about bringing your beloved vibrator abroad. If your bag happens to be selected for a search, simply discreetly request privacy from the agent — they get it. After all, we’re all grown-ups here, and plenty of fun toys travel in suitcases every day (and probably because they used this guide). So, have a safe and enjoyable trip with your favorite travel companion.