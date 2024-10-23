Have *You* Ever Gotten The “Hey Girly” Text?

Imagine this: you are sitting on your couch about to relax and watch your favorite show. You just got done hanging out with your partner and now you are just having some time with yourself with a little bit of pampering (that you so deserve). Nothing could go wrong in this moment — or could it? Your phone buzzes with a DM from Insta with a username you don’t recognize. Pulling up the text, the first two words jump out at you with your stomach dropping: “Hey girly…”

Many similar scenes play out more than I — or anyone else, really — would like to admit. The “Hey girly” text is the type of text that has been living in infamy for a long time, from our minds to our TikTok FYPs. It’s really one of those situations where you just have to experience it to fully understand it (hopefully you don’t). Whether you are an unfortunate receiver or sender, it’s not a great feeling to be caught in the other woman scenario.

But, what is a “hey girly” text, and what does it mean if you get one? Short and sweet, it’s the text you receive or send about your partner cheating. This is the virtual version of an in-person introduction to that other person who has a relationship with the man in question. It often starts off with the phrase, “Hey girly,” to soften the horrible emotional blow that the receiver will come to face. Usually, the sender of the text has pictures and proof of their relationship with the person, confirming any suspicion of it.

Now, it sucks — like really sucks — for anyone to be involved in the treacherous, anxiety-filled pools of the scenario. Everything you thought you knew (or everything you had the slightest inclination about) is now being torn apart right in front of your very eyes on a blue-lit screen. Even senders are watching a whole relationship fall apart.

Many folks have shared their own feelings on TikTok and other social media platforms about their own experiences with the texts. In a strange and unexpected way, though, this has given those the strength to understand their own worth through the situation, and to finally move on to bigger things. It also gives those who haven’t gone through it to see a realistic side and to be prepared for anything that may come their way.

So, don’t fret. This may have been the universe looking out for you, sending you one last text before your life changes for the better!