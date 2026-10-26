Your Halloween Night Tarot Spread, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween is approaching, which means it’s officially time to embrace all things spooky and superstitious. So, what better way to prepare for Halloween night than letting a deck of tarot cards decide your fate?

For centuries, tarot cards have been used as a tool for fortune-telling, with readers interpreting the symbolism of each card to offer insight into everything such as relationships, personal dilemmas, and what the future might hold. Whether you genuinely believe the universe might be trying to tell you something or just enjoy the thrill of a little supernatural speculation. There’s definitely something intriguing about having your fate laid out in front of you, and with Halloween around the corner, why not indulge in a little mystery?

I sat down with writer and Tarot reader Sofia Viera, who pulled three cards for each zodiac sign to give us a glimpse into what the universe might have in store this Halloween. And whether you’re planning on going out, throwing your own party, or staying in, the cards definitely had some opinions: some signs have a promising night ahead, while others might want to reconsider their plans entirely. Spooky.

Of course, tarot isn’t an exact science, so take these readings with a grain of salt. Or don’t. That’s between you and the universe.

Aries: The Empress, Six of Wands, The Fool (Reversed)

Aries, the universe is practically telling you to go out! With the Six of Wands representing victory and confidence, and The Empress signaling abundance and action, Halloween might just be your night. However, The Fool reversed suggests your reckless side could get the best of you. Be spontaneous, take a few risks (within reason), and embrace your confidence. Just maybe think before you act. “For Halloween, Aries really needs to lean in on their impulsiveness,” Viera says. “They’re going to be the queen of the party — like whatever party they go to, they’re going to rock it.”

Taurus: Queen of Wands, The Lovers (Reversed), Three of Swords

Taurus, I hate to be the one to break the bad news, but your cards are not looking particularly romantic. The Lovers reversed and Three of Swords suggest heartbreak, miscommunication, or even some betrayal. Whether it’s a situationship or friendship drama, be mindful of who you’re surrounding yourself with. As Viera warns, “Be wary of the places that you go to,” especially when it comes to potential love connections.

But it’s not all bad news. The Queen of Wands is reminding you to embrace your confidence and independence: as Viera puts it, “Go for you, don’t go for anyone else.” So, if Halloween brings a little unexpected drama, don’t let it ruin your night. Sometimes the best company is your own.

Gemini: King of Pentacles, Six of Swords (Reversed), Nine of Wands (Reversed)

Gemini, I think the universe is telling you to stay in. With emotional baggage, exhaustion, and unresolved issues appearing in your spread, going out might be more draining than exciting. Maybe you’ve been doing a little too much lately, and Halloween is finally catching up with you. Viera even suggests that hosting your own party could be a better alternative, but ultimately, “staying in might be the vibe,” she says. Honestly, there’s nothing wrong with sitting this one out: a scary movie and a cozy night in with your closest friends or partner might actually be the better option.

Cancer: Queen of Pentacles (Reversed), The Moon, Page of Cups

Cancer, you’re already an emotional sign, and Halloween might bring those feelings out even more. The Moon represents mystery, illusions, and anxiety, while the Page of Cups encourages you to embrace your intuition. “Follow your heart and follow your emotions,” Viera says. “Follow whatever drives you.”

Whether you’re deciding where to go, who to spend the night with, or even DIY-ing your costume, don’t let other people’s plans dictate yours. With a little jealousy potentially in the mix, Viera reminds you to “focus on you” and “let your emotions guide you.” So trust your gut, but don’t let your imagination turn every little thing into a crisis.

Leo: The Hermit, Ace of Swords, Wheel of Fortune

Leo, your Halloween could be surprisingly transformative. The Hermit suggests some soul-searching, while the Ace of Swords brings clarity and new perspectives. And with the Wheel of Fortune appearing, something unexpected could be around the corner, like a “really surprisingly deep conversation” somewhere you least expect it, Viera predicts.

Maybe you’ll find yourself connecting with someone you wouldn’t normally talk to, or come to a sudden realization about yourself. Whatever it is, don’t be so quick to dismiss it. “Maybe that wasn’t part of the plan,” Viera says. “But just let it happen.” You might not appreciate it in the moment, but the universe could have something important to tell you

Virgo: King of Pentacles, Nine of Swords (Reversed), Seven of Swords (Reversed)

Virgo, there’s something you’ve been avoiding, and apparently Halloween is when the universe wants you to deal with it. Your spread suggests that an ongoing worry could finally reach its breaking point. Whether it’s a secret, an uncomfortable conversation, or something you’ve been overthinking, it’s time to face it. And Halloween might be the night it finally comes to the surface.

Whether it’s friendship drama or romantic tension, Viera advises you to “just come clean, just like tell them how it is.” The King of Pentacles is reminding you to stay grounded and practical, but don’t let that practicality come across as judgmental. Sometimes the scariest thing isn’t Halloween itself, but having that honest conversation.

Libra: The Hanged Man, Two of Pentacles (Reversed), Seven of Pentacles (Reversed)

Libras, I already know you’ve probably made five different Halloween plans and somehow committed to all of them. Unfortunately, your cards suggest that might not end well. With themes of imbalance, overwhelm, and plans not working out, the universe is telling you to get more organized. “There’s gonna be delays,” Viera says. “There’s gonna be some resistance.”

And if you’re the one planning the party, don’t be surprised if things don’t go exactly as expected. Viera’s advice? “Don’t resist it, just reprioritize,” Viera says. Stop trying to please everyone and figure out what you actually want to do. Not every party needs your attendance, and not every Halloween needs a perfectly executed itinerary.

Scorpio: Four of Cups, The Lovers (Reversed), Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, you might find yourself feeling a little disconnected this Halloween. The Four of Cups suggests boredom or emotional withdrawal, while The Lovers reversed points to some tension in your relationships. Viera explains that this is a time when Scorpios are “trying to figure out how to love in a way that is healthy,” as well as figuring out how to love themselves and how to love other people.

But here’s the thing: not everything has to be about you. Viera’s advice is to “take your time to like be in that inner world, but don’t get lost in there.” People want to celebrate with you, so try not to get too caught up in your own head. Give people a little grace, put yourself out there, and remember that Halloween is supposed to be fun.

Sagittarius: Knight of Cups, Seven of Cups (Reversed), Ten of Swords (Reversed)

Sagittarius, your cards are giving flirtation, questionable decisions, and a little bit of chaos. The Knight of Cups suggests romance could be in the air, but the Seven of Cups reversed is reminding you to think before acting. As Viera puts it, “you can work a room,” but that doesn’t mean everyone deserves your attention. Viera encourages you to “be a little choosy” about who you’re flirting with and whether they’re actually someone you’d want to pursue. You might also be tempted to make some impulsive decisions, especially if you’re trying to distract yourself from something else.

So have fun, flirt a little, but Viera warns, “Don’t go overboard.” The last thing you need is one night of Halloween chaos turning into a problem you’ll have to deal with the next morning.

Capricorn: Justice, Knight of Swords, Seven of Cups (Reversed)

Capricorn, respectfully, you need to loosen up. Justice and the Knight of Swords suggest you’re approaching everything with logic, seriousness, and maybe a little too much intensity. But it’s Halloween, not a work meeting: You know those people who just get into debates at a party? Well, apparently, that’s you. Viera doesn’t hold back, joking, “You’re ruining the vibe, girl!”

You don’t need to turn every conversation into a debate or bring reality into every situation. Let yourself be a little ridiculous for once. Put on that fairy costume, embrace the fantasy, and just have fun!

Aquarius: Queen of Wands, The High Priestess (Reversed), The Hermit

Aquarius, your Halloween might be short-lived, but honestly, that doesn’t sound like a bad thing. The Queen of Wands encourages confidence and independence, while The Hermit suggests you’ll eventually want some time alone. “Bring that confidence, know your limits, but then just go home,” Viera says. “Make an appearance, enjoy yourself, and leave whenever you feel like it.”

You don’t have to stay somewhere just because everyone else is. “Listen to your gut,” Viera adds.

Pisces: Ace of Swords (Reversed), The Chariot, Justice

Pisces, your biggest Halloween challenge might be getting out of your own head. The Ace of Swords reversed suggests confusion or overthinking, while The Chariot encourages you to move forward. Just remember, as Viera says, “Every action has a consequence, especially when friendship drama is involved.” Be mindful of who you’re interacting with and don’t let your emotions completely take the wheel. You can have fun without getting dragged into unnecessary chaos.

A Final Message From the Cards: Four of Wands, Seven of Wands (Reversed), Five of Wands (Reversed)

After pulling cards for every zodiac sign, Viera decided to also ask the universe for one final message about Halloween night as a whole. And surprisingly, it was pretty simple: stop worrying so much about what could go wrong and make the most of the night.

With the Four of Wands representing celebration and the reversed Wands suggesting a release of tension and conflict, the overall message seems to be about letting go. Halloween is supposed to be fun, not another night spent stressing over plans, people, or expectations.

So whether your cards predicted romance, chaos, or a night spent on the couch, maybe the best thing you can do for yourself is stop trying to control how everything plays out.