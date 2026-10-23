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I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — spooky season is the best time of year to get a little freaky. And one fun way to spice up your sex life this Halloween is by using toys. Let’s be real though: sometimes, sex toys can be freakishly expensive. (Unfortunately, not all of us have the budget for a $200 vibrator.) Luckily, sexual wellness brands are having scary good sex toy sales for Halloween! And with deals up to 60% off, these deals are too good to miss.

If you’ve been wondering when’s a good time to add a new toy to your cart — whether you’re seasoned and have experience with sex toys or a newbie looking to get their first one — I have some good news for you: with all these sales going on, right now is the perfect time to purchase some freaky fun. 

If you’ve been looking for some good sex toy sales, you’re in the right place. I’ve searched the internet for the best Halloween sex toy sales — think of it as me going trick-or-treating, but in a sexier, more adult way. All of these sales are treats — not tricks! Here are 5 scary good Halloween sex toy sales.

MYLO

This Halloween season, MYLO is offering customers a scary good deal by giving shoppers 40% off its full range of pleasure products — which includes a series of high-tech wands. To shop this deal, you can use the code SPOOKY40 from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11.

Le Wand

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, Le Wand is offering 50% off on select toys, including 40% off their bestsellers — no code required. Le Wand offers a variety of sex toys at various price points, including clitoral stimulators, glass toys, and even mini vibrators.

Hello Nancy
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hello nancy

Sexual wellness brand Hello Nancy dropped their first-ever special-edition blind box drop, Monster Mansion Vol. I, just in time for Halloween. The blind box includes two toys worth at least $99 and a toy from the brand’s new Halloween toy collection. Each blind box is $79 — and worth over $248.

Eden’s Fantasies

For Halloween 2026, Eden’s Fantasies is offering 20% off their spooky sex toys with the code BOO. And by “spooky sex toys,” they mean over 141 sex toys ranging from nipple stimulators to your classic vibe. No tricks, all treats.

Bellesa

Finally, this Halloween, Bellesa Boutique is offering up to 60% off their toys with code OCT60 until Oct. 31. Bellesa Boutique is known for crafting high-tech, whisper-quiet, and aesthetically pleasing toys. And yes — it’s a woman-run sexual wellness company. You love to see it.

Be sure to add these to your cart before it’s too late!

Grace Tran

UH '26

Grace Tran is a recent University of Houston graduate, aspiring writer, and passionate storyteller. She believes storytelling has the power to foster connection, challenge stigma, and help people feel seen. Gracie is passionate about mental health advocacy and encourages open, honest conversations about emotional well-being, identity, and the experiences that shape who we are.

Grace aspires to be a queer Asian Carrie Bradshaw. She writes for the wellness vertical and explores relationships, sex, mental health, identity, and the beautifully messy reality of navigating your twenties. She enjoys blending personal reflection with cultural commentary, whether she's unpacking dating trends, discussing self-growth, or examining the nuances of queer life. Her goal is to write articles that resonate with readers while offering representation, comfort, and a fresh perspective.

Grace aspires to build a career as a magazine and digital media writer, creating thoughtful, engaging stories that inform, entertain, and inspire meaningful conversations. She hopes to amplify underrepresented voices, especially within queer and Asian communities, while continuing to write stories that leave readers feeling understood, empowered, and a little less alone.

When she’s not writing, Grace is trying to navigate life as a twenty-something, collecting new experiences, and finding beauty in life's beautifully messy moments.