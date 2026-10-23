I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — spooky season is the best time of year to get a little freaky. And one fun way to spice up your sex life this Halloween is by using toys. Let’s be real though: sometimes, sex toys can be freakishly expensive. (Unfortunately, not all of us have the budget for a $200 vibrator.) Luckily, sexual wellness brands are having scary good sex toy sales for Halloween! And with deals up to 60% off, these deals are too good to miss.

If you’ve been wondering when’s a good time to add a new toy to your cart — whether you’re seasoned and have experience with sex toys or a newbie looking to get their first one — I have some good news for you: with all these sales going on, right now is the perfect time to purchase some freaky fun.

If you’ve been looking for some good sex toy sales, you’re in the right place. I’ve searched the internet for the best Halloween sex toy sales — think of it as me going trick-or-treating, but in a sexier, more adult way. All of these sales are treats — not tricks! Here are 5 scary good Halloween sex toy sales.

MYLO This Halloween season, MYLO is offering customers a scary good deal by giving shoppers 40% off its full range of pleasure products — which includes a series of high-tech wands. To shop this deal, you can use the code SPOOKY40 from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11. Le Wand From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, Le Wand is offering 50% off on select toys, including 40% off their bestsellers — no code required. Le Wand offers a variety of sex toys at various price points, including clitoral stimulators, glass toys, and even mini vibrators. Hello Nancy hello nancy Sexual wellness brand Hello Nancy dropped their first-ever special-edition blind box drop, Monster Mansion Vol. I, just in time for Halloween. The blind box includes two toys worth at least $99 and a toy from the brand’s new Halloween toy collection. Each blind box is $79 — and worth over $248. Eden’s Fantasies For Halloween 2026, Eden’s Fantasies is offering 20% off their spooky sex toys with the code BOO. And by “spooky sex toys,” they mean over 141 sex toys ranging from nipple stimulators to your classic vibe. No tricks, all treats. Bellesa Finally, this Halloween, Bellesa Boutique is offering up to 60% off their toys with code OCT60 until Oct. 31. Bellesa Boutique is known for crafting high-tech, whisper-quiet, and aesthetically pleasing toys. And yes — it’s a woman-run sexual wellness company. You love to see it.

Be sure to add these to your cart before it’s too late!