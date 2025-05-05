20 Graduation IG Captions For You & Your High School Sweetheart

Ah, young love. It can drive you crazy, leave you sobbing in your bed while eating a pint of Ben and Jerry’s while listening to Radiohead, or it can push you through some of the roughest times in life, from the difficulty that was the entirety of high school, through your first college finals season, all the way to graduation. For the high school sweethearts among us, whether long distance or those who chose the same university, give yourself a pat on the back!

While it’s always time to celebrate your beloved (and even if your Insta is already overflowing with pictures of the two of you), it’s an extra special time to show your appreciation, support, and — of course — love during graduation. I mean, hello, it’s graduation! You did that! You both did that, and I’m sure you’ve already got some cute grad photos ready to post. So, why not add a sweet caption for your high school sweetheart?

It’s a seemingly small thing to do, but given the stress of graduating, entering the job market, and generally experiencing a whole new level of adulthood, it’s the perfect opportunity to lighten the mood and share your moment with the one you love the most.

20 Graduation Captions for high school sweethearts:

“As we go on, we remember/ All the times we had together” Is there a term for “college sweethearts?” High school: check. University: check. The rest of our lives: on the way. Can I add “maintained my high school relationship” to my resume? The rest might still be unwritten, but he’s my co-author. Thanks for getting me through high school and that one 200-level course. From broke high school students, to broke college students, to broke graduates! Wouldn’t have wanted to go experience high school and college with anyone else! Graduation with my girl, part 2. Thank you for buying me coffee while pulling many all-nighters. Can’t wait for the rest of our lives together! Long distance was harder than any exam, but it was all worth it. I still can’t believe you survived my awkward phase in high school. Tossed our caps for the second time, and soon will be tossing a bouquet. “Where’d all the time go? It’s starting to fly.” So proud of us! We looked so good in robes the first time that we did it again. 4 + 4 equals what? One of many accomplishments I will get to share with them. We’ve been through so much together, and I cannot wait to go through so much more.

You and your partner deserve all of the flowers coming your way. Graduating from college is no easy feat, and doing it while scheduling phone calls and FaceTimes for the long-distance folks out there, balancing two different schedules, and keeping up a relationship throughout times of change and hardship? Yeah, you definitely deserve this.