Skip Dinner & Drinks With These At-Home Double Date Ideas

Going on dates with your partner is fun, and a great way for you two to continue to foster a healthy relationship. While I love indulging in a nice dinner or drinks, it can get repetitive. Even more so, sometimes you need to change it up and go on a date with another couple. But double dating doesn’t have to be awkward: in fact, these fun at-home double date ideas are a great way to shake things up.
Double dates are tricky, especially if it’s with a couple you’re just starting to know. However, if you and your partner know a couple well, going on double dates is a fun and telling way of how your friends interact with your partner, and how you interact with theirs. But, double dates can also be a little awkward if we’re being honest here! Thankfully, there are so many different ways you can still go on a double date without having to keep trying new restaurants.
These dates are great for all couples, but they are especially great for couples who are more laid-back. If you prefer to stay in and have a movie night as opposed to going out to dinner with your partner, write these ideas down for your next double date at home.
- Have a couples cook-off.
Have each couple pick a recipe to create and see who does it best! This is a fun way to make some yummy food, but also have a little bit of competition
- Paint portraits.
There are videos going viral on TikTok of couples painting a portrait of their partner, and they are hysterical. This is a great way to get to show your creative side!
- Host a trivia night.
Who doesn’t love a little trivia and some healthy competition?
- Paint and sip.
Paint and sip is such a fun activity, and it’s even more fun in the comfort of your own home. Put on a Bob Ross video, get some canvases and paint and your favorite bottle of wine, and get ready to have a relaxing but fun night.
- Cook a new recipe.
Find a cuisine that you and the other couple want to try and order/make the most popular dishes!
- Host a movie marathon.
When you can’t think of anything to do, hosting a movie marathon is always a good idea. Each couple or individual can pick out their favorite movie, then screen and enjoy!
- Make your own charcuterie board.
I’ll never turn down the opportunity to enjoy some charcuterie, so what better way to share it with your loved one(s)?
- Lego date night.
There are so many affordable Legos you can get and easily create. Have fun creating and building with your partner and show off your creative abilities!
- Play the newlyweds game.
To preface, you do not need to be married/newlyweds to play this game. However, this classic is a great way to get to know your partner better, and an even better way to know the other couple more! The rules are simple. Grab a few whiteboards and have each duo take turns answering questions about their significant other.
- Sing some blind karaoke.
This game is a lot of fun and a great way to test your musical knowledge (and show off your singing abilities!). The rules are simple: play a karaoke version of a song and sit in front of the TV/screen so you can’t see what the song and lyrics are.
- Take an online cooking class.
Taking an online cooking class is a fun and interactive way to show off your cooking skills as well as try something new!
- Play a round or two of Pictionary.
You can’t really go wrong with Pictionary, so why not play it during date night?!
- Have your own drive-in movie at home!
This is a fun one! Get ready to clear out your trunk and have fun hosting your own drive-in movie at home.
- Make vision boards.
Creating a vision board with your partner is a great way to plan out your goals and manifestations, and if you do it with another couple, it’s a great way to see where your interests align!
- Have an at-home picnic.
Once the weather is nice, host a picnic outside! Or, you can even have one inside, whatever floats your boat.
- Make homemade pizzas.
Who doesn’t love pizza? Especially if it’s from scratch. Have some fun in the kitchen creating your own pizza — extra points if you make it in the shape of a heart.
- Play a murder mystery game.
Something me and my friends love is murder mystery games. If you’re looking for something that’ll really put your mind to work, try out an Unsolved Case Files game. Trust.
- Host a Harry Potter night.
If you’ve been craving a butterbeer, it’s time you host your own Harry Potter night. Get ready to cast your spells, sip on some butterbeer, and watch the magic unfold.
- Have a “nostalgia night.”
Have each couple pick out their favorite game, TV show, or movie from their childhood, and watch it, or play the game. This is a great way to get to know the other couple better, as well as your partner.
- Recreate your favorite meal.
If you and your partner have a favorite meal you love, why don’t you learn how to make it yourself? This is a fun way to learn more about the other couple’s favorite cuisine and see where your interests align.
So, if you have a double-date night planned in the future, consider trying out one of these ideas. You’ll be glad you did.