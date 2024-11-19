Make A Move With These Flirty (& Freaky) Pickup Lines

Who says pickup lines are only reserved for Tinder? Honestly, there’s not much I love more than a good old-fashioned flirty pickup line (except for maybe Diet Coke), especially when it’s coming from someone I’m interested in. If you’re active on any dating app, you’re probably no stranger to pickup lines either being used on you or by you (or both). If you just so happen to have your sights already set on one person in particular, there’s no better way to show your affection than using a pickup line on the person you’ve got your eyes on. And what’s even better than that? A freaky pickup line.

One of the best things about pickup lines is how timeless they are — and by that I mean, you can never go wrong with them; whether you’re two weeks into a situationship or three years deep in your relationship, pickup lines keep things spicy and exciting, especially if they’re freaky. And I love them even more when they’re a little spicy, and coming from somebody I’ve already gone on multiple dates with.

If you’re looking to try out some new spicy pickup lines on your bae (or just want some fresh material if you’re a seasoned flirter) I’ve rounded up all of my favorite ones, all fool-proof. Try them out and see how your crush reacts, especially if you’re not somebody who flirts often. You might as well check off “using freaky pickup lines” on your bucket list, my friend. It’s worth it.

25 Freaky pickup lines to use on your crush:

Is your name Netflix? Because I feel like binging you all night. 🍿 Being that fine should be illegal, but I’m not calling the cops. 🚫🚓 Are you my Instagram DMs? Because I’d slide into you any day. 📲 You must be a mystery box, because I’m dying to see what’s inside. 🎁 You’re like a playlist full of bangers — straight fire, straight to finish. 🔥🎶 Do you have a name? Or can I just moan it? 🗣️ You must be my bed, because I can’t stop thinking about being in you. 🛏️ Your body is the kind of puzzle I wouldn’t mind solving hands-on. 🧩 You’re the kind of meal I wouldn’t need utensils for. 🚫🍽️ I’m not saying I’m flexible, but I’d bend over backward for you. ❤️‍🔥 Your backseat or mine? 🚘 Are you a charger? Because I’d be way more powerful plugged into you. 🔌

I don’t need a map to know exactly where I want to end up tonight. 🚫 🗺️ I’m not shy, but you’ve got me thinking about things I’d whisper instead of saying out loud. 🤫 Are you a late-night craving? Because I just can’t resist. 😋 You’re the kind of bad decision I’d make over and over again with zero regrets. 🚫 If your body’s a playground, I’m not leaving until I’ve tried every ride. 🛝 Are you a blackout curtain? Because I want to keep things dark and intimate with you. 🫣 Are you my phone? Because you’re the first thing I want to touch in the morning. 🤳 Sliding into your DMs was just the warm-up for where I want to slide next. 😉 Are you my homework? Because I’d love to spend all night on you. 📚 You’re the reason “hot” and “bothered” belong in the same sentence. 🔥 Your style has me imagining how it would look on my bedroom floor. 👀 Are you a candle? Because I’m ready to blow you out. 🕯️ You make me want to skip the small talk and go straight to the heavy breathing. 🤫

If any of these stood out to you, try them. Have fun with it, too — and bonus points if you say them IRL. (I don’t make the rules.)