These Birthday Sex Positions Are The *Ultimate* Gift

Birthdays are the one day a year when you’re allowed to be as extra as you want to be. You wear the outfit that’s been sitting in your closet for two weeks, your friends hype you up and celebrate you all night, and suddenly everything revolves around you… and as it should. But the celebrations don’t have to end the moment the candles are blown out, and your wishes are made — enter, these freaky birthday sex positions.

Whether you’re celebrating your own birthday, your partner’s, or even your sneaky link… birthdays are the perfect opportunity to try something new and exciting (and, dare I say, freaky) in the bedroom. Think of it as the ultimate birthday bang, just a little more intimate and a lot more memorable.

Plus, what better way to celebrate another year around the sun, turning older, and enjoying life than a little extra love in the bedroom? Birthdays are about fun, connection, celebration, and making memories, and that energy can absolutely be carried into your pillow talk plans.

So, if you’re looking to keep the celebration going round after round, here are seven birthday-themed sex positions that might just make this year’s celebration your most unforgettable yet.