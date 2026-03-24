Ask Your Crush These Flirty Questions, If You’re Feeling Bold

Crushes, crushes, crushes: Being attracted to someone can be one of the most amazing feelings, yet one of the most frustrating if you’re struggling to let them know how you feel. Or, even more frustrating, trying to figure out if they even like you back. It can all feel so intimidating, but with these flirty questions to ask your crush, you’ll be able to show your interest — and maybe even see if the spark is there for them, too.

Flirting is… complicated: You want to be bold, but cringey. You want to say something that makes them smile and think about you later, but, sometimes, all you’ve got is “how was your week?” But, showing someone that you’re interested in them means opening up real conversations and creating sparks of genuine intimacy, as well as paying attention to detail. And what better way to do that than to ask questions?

Whether you’re trying to move past the friend zone or set the mood before a date night, these 40 flirty questions are your new secret weapon. Think of them as your new, go-to conversation starter kit: You don’t have to ask them all (actually, don’t do that), but you can pick the ones that fit your personality and put ’em in your back pocket for when you’re feeling bold. You got this, bestie.

40 flirty questions to ask your crush:

If we were characters in a rom-com, what scene do you think we should re-enact? What’s something you’ve always wanted to try but need the right person to do it with? What’s your go-to move when you’re trying to impress someone? What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? If you could take anyone in the world on a road trip, who would it be and why? What’s something most people don’t notice about you right away, but you wish that they did? Do you believe in love at first sight? What kind of person makes you nervous? What’s your ideal version of a perfect evening? What’s a quality in someone that just immediately draws you in? What’s something that you wanted to say to me but talked yourself out of? If we had met five years ago, do you think we’d be closer by now? What’s something you find attractive that you’ve never heard anyone else admit to? When’s the last time someone actually gave you butterflies? What would you do if I told you I’d had a crush on you for a while? On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you enjoy our conversations? What does it feel like when you really click with someone? Is there anything about me that you’ve been curious about? What’s your favorite memory of the two of us so far? Would you rather I be straightforward with you, or do you like a little chase? What would it take for you to ask me out? What’s something I could do that would immediately win you over? Do you remember the first time we spoke? If we were stuck somewhere together for 24 hours, how do you think it would go? If I leaned in right now, what would you do? What does it feel like to be around someone who just gets you? Do you think about me when we’re not talking? If you could relive one day in your life, but I was in it, which day would you pick? If I planned a surprise for you, what would you be hoping for? Would you rather have a deep midnight conversation or an international vacation with me — and why? What’s a moment with me that you’ve replayed in your head? If you had to describe the vibe between us in one word, what would it be? What’s a small thing I do that you secretly like? If I wrote you a letter, would you read it? What’s a song that you’d want playing in the background on a first date? What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done — and would you do it again? Do you always make people smile this much, or am I just lucky? If we could teleport anywhere in the world together right now, where would we end up? What would tonight look like if you had absolutely no hesitation? Do you think the best relationships start as friendships, or is instant chemistry more your thing?

At the end of the day, flirting is just a form of connection — it’s letting someone know that you see them and you like what you see, even in your own playful way. I mean, the worst they can say is “I don’t know,” but hey, even that can become a conversation itself!