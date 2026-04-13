How To Move On From Your First Friend Breakup, From 3 Experts

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’s series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle navigating your first friend breakup.

Honestly, a friend breakup can hurt just as much, if not more than, a romantic one: There is no clear label for what you lost, no script for how to move on, and often no real closure — just distance where there used to be closeness.

Navigating my first friendship breakup left me feeling confused, hurt, and honestly pretty alone. I didn’t know what was normal or whether the grief I felt made sense. But according to mental health counselor ShaQuan Read, LMHC, those feelings are not only normal, but they are also incredibly common. “Friend breakups often catch people off guard with how much they can hurt; the surprise itself is part of the wounding,” Read tells Her Campus. “Friendships are assumed to be unconditional, forever. When a friendship ends, especially abruptly or without explanation, it does not just break a relationship — it breaks a foundational belief about what we thought we could count on.”

Psychologist Sarah Seung-McFarland, Ph.D., agrees. “Friendships fulfill needs for connection and companionship that are different from romantic needs, but just as important,” she says. “When those connections are broken, it can feel like a major part of your support system and your sense of security is suddenly missing.”

So, how do you move on from your first friend breakup?

Allow yourself to grieve

When a friendship ends, many people wonder if they are even “allowed” to grieve it the same way they would a romantic breakup. But experts say grief is a completely natural response. “Grief is described as love with nowhere to go,” Read explains. “The pain of grief needs to be felt and processed, not managed around.”

Part of what makes it harder is that the person is often still visible in some way, on social media, in shared spaces, or in mutual friend groups. That visibility can make the loss feel unresolved, like the ending that never fully happened. You still see their name pop up on your phone, walk into a room and realize they are there too, or hear about them through someone else when you’re still trying to make sense of what changed.

The connection is gone, but the reminders are not. And because of that, the emotions do not always come all at once. So, it’s best to make space for the emotion in a controlled way. “Let yourself feel it on purpose, in small doses,” Read says. “Track where you feel the loss in your body.”

Give yourself closure — Don’t wait for it

Without closure, the brain tends to fill in the gaps — replaying conversations, analyzing messages, or searching for meaning that may never fully come. One of the most practical ways to navigate this is to stop waiting for external closure and start building internal closure instead.

Tara Gogolinski, LMFT, adds that many friendship breakups create ambiguous loss, where there is no clear ending or explanation. “You may not have a clear understanding of why the friendship ended, no opportunity to repair what went wrong, and sometimes not even a chance to say goodbye,” she says. “One important reality to face is that you may have to create closure internally rather than waiting for the other person to give it to you.”

That might look like muting or stepping back from social media when it keeps reopening the wound, deleting old messages you keep rereading, or writing a letter you never send. These are small but intentional boundaries that help your nervous system stop reactivating the same pain.

Instead of spiraling into “what went wrong,” it can help to ask more grounded questions like what did this friendship give me, what did I learn about myself, and what do I need differently moving forward. This turns reflection into growth instead of rumination.

Finally, open up to others

After a friendship breakup, trusting new people can feel difficult. But healing does not mean replacing what you lost. “Opening to new friendships is not about replacement,” Read explains. “It is about integration and gradual reinvestment.”

That means healing is not one big moment. It is small, everyday choices. Letting yourself reply to a text instead of overthinking it. Going to lunch with someone instead of isolating. Allowing conversations to continue without deciding their outcome too quickly. These small actions slowly rebuild your sense of safety in connections. “Trust is rebuilt on evidence over time,” Read says.

In practice, that means each small decision to stay open, even in a careful way, becomes part of what teaches your nervous system that connection can feel safe again.

Friendship can feel like that kind of grounding force. Not temporary or surface level, but something that quietly becomes part of your emotional world. So when it breaks, it does not just feel like something ended: It feels like something you were living inside of suddenly changed shape.

A friendship breakup is never just about losing a friend. It is about losing a shared world, a shared language, and sometimes even a shared version of yourself. And while the shared world you built together may no longer exist, it does not mean it was meaningless. It shaped you, softened you, and stretched you. Those pieces remain, even as the relationship itself fades — and as you move on stronger and wiser.