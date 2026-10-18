Here Are 7 Fall Everything Shower Essentials To Add To Your Cart

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It’s that time of year again: The leaves are falling, the air is crisp, you can practically taste the pumpkin spice and cinnamon in the air, and the UGGs are officially back out. Fall is here, which means cozy season is too, and my timeline is full of one trend in particular: The fall everything shower routine, usually filmed in a candlelit bathroom with a nostalgic 2010s song playing over the video. (You know the one.)

If you haven’t come across it yet, an everything shower is exactly what it sounds like: the long, do-it-all shower where you scrub, wash, moisturize, and layer your favorite scents. The fall version takes it one step further. It’s all about warm, cozy scents like pumpkin, maple, vanilla, and honey… it’s less of a routine and more of a ritual.

I love this time of year because it feels like lock-in season. Summer is over, the holidays haven’t quite started, and there’s finally space to slow down and pour into yourself, and an everything shower is the perfect way to end the day. The only problem? Seasonal body care adds up fast, and you’re probably working with a student budget, just like me. Stocking up on your favorite products doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

So I’ve pulled together some affordable picks for a cozy fall everything shower, from the candle you light first to the slipper socks you put on after. Nothing here will drain your bank account, and it’ll all make your evenings feel a little more special.

dove Dove Beauty Limited Edition Fall Holiday Treat Body Wash – Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie ($11) Next up, cleanse. This body wash is part of Dove’s limited-edition Holiday Treats range, and it keeps the pumpkin scent going from your candle straight into the shower. I’ve always loved Dove body washes because they’re gentle on my sensitive skin, leave me feeling properly clean, and the scent actually lasts for hours after. See On Target

tree hut Tree Hut Fireside Maple Shea Sugar Scrub ($11) Time to exfoliate. Tree Hut is my go-to because it’s always affordable and never feels cheap, and this year’s fall collection has some of their best scents yet. Fireside Maple is warm, sweet, and cozy, like sitting by a fire on a crisp night out. See On Target

victoria\’s secret Victoria’s Secret Pumpkin Vanilla Body Milk ($7) You can’t have a fall routine without a Victoria’s Secret body product in the mix. This body milk is my favorite way to moisturize after the shower because it’s so light, it sinks in fast, and you don’t feel greasy getting into bed. And pumpkin and vanilla together? A winning combo in my books. See On Victoria’s Secret

knock Knock Melt-In Body Toner Caramelt, Milky Body Moisturizer with Ceramide ($26) If you want something even lighter, this Korean body toner has been all over my Instagram feed lately, and honestly, it lives up to the hype. I actually prefer it to a regular lotion some nights because it feels so light but still leaves my skin properly moisturized. It also layers really well under your body moisturizer if you want extra hydration as the weather gets colder. See On Amazon

american eagle outfitters AE Cozy Bear Slipper ($28) The best part of an everything shower is what comes after, and these slippers are the finishing touch. I first saw them at a friend’s place and thought they were the cutest thing ever, and now I own two pairs. I get so many compliments every time I wear them, and they’re definitely worth adding to your nighttime wardrobe. See On American Eagle Outfitters

gisou Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil ($25) Now to wrap everything up, a hair oil to protect your strands while you sleep. I know Gisou isn’t the cheapest pick on this list, but the mini size makes it a lot more student-friendly, and in my opinion it’s one of the best hair oils out there. The honey scent is warm and sweet without being too much, and once you try it, it’ll become a staple in your hair routine. See On Sephora

I hope these picks help bring a little bit of the season into your routine. At the end of the day, the everything shower isn’t really about the products. It’s about giving yourself some time that’s just yours, especially when the semester gets busy. So light your candle, take it slow, and enjoy your fall everything shower routine.