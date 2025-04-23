7 Fake Dating Romances Books That’ll Have You Catching *Real* Feelings

With summer right around the corner, you know you will find me by the beach, tanning with a few fake relationship romance books in hand. And to be honest, there is nothing quite like the sun on your skin, the breeze of the ocean, and the company of two fictional characters who are one staged kiss away from falling head over heels. Nothing pairs better with sunscreen and saltwater than the undeniable chaos of a fake relationship trope. It’s dramatic and endlessly satisfying.

There is just something about two people pretending to be in love, and then accidentally falling for each other, that just feels perfect for the ultimate warm weather escape. I don’t know if it’s the tension or just the undeniable chemistry that bubbles beneath every staged kiss. Whether it’s fake fiancés trying to impress disapproving parents, coworkers faking a relationship to score a promotion, or best friends roped into a dating scheme with real consequences, the fake dating trope delivers every single time.

If you are looking to load up your TBR with books that are exciting and totally addicting, this list of fake relationship romances will have you fully booked and binge-reading all summer long. Trust me. You won’t want to put these down.