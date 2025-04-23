7 Fake Dating Romances Books That’ll Have You Catching *Real* Feelings

With summer right around the corner, you know you will find me by the beach, tanning with a few fake relationship romance books in hand. And to be honest, there is nothing quite like the sun on your skin, the breeze of the ocean, and the company of two fictional characters who are one staged kiss away from falling head over heels. Nothing pairs better with sunscreen and saltwater than the undeniable chaos of a fake relationship trope. It’s dramatic and endlessly satisfying.
There is just something about two people pretending to be in love, and then accidentally falling for each other, that just feels perfect for the ultimate warm weather escape. I don’t know if it’s the tension or just the undeniable chemistry that bubbles beneath every staged kiss. Whether it’s fake fiancés trying to impress disapproving parents, coworkers faking a relationship to score a promotion, or best friends roped into a dating scheme with real consequences, the fake dating trope delivers every single time.
If you are looking to load up your TBR with books that are exciting and totally addicting, this list of fake relationship romances will have you fully booked and binge-reading all summer long. Trust me. You won’t want to put these down.
- The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
-
Ali Hazelwood absolutely slayed with this one. If you love fake dating with a side of lab goggles and crazy tension, The Love Hypothesis is a must-read. The book follows Olive Smith, a Ph.D. candidate who doesn’t believe in love, but does need her best friend to think that she is in a committed relationship. Cue in Dr. Adam Carlson, a handsome, infamously grumpy professor who agrees to play along to the faux romance. With as much STEM nerdiness as you can imagine, Hazelwood crafts the most perfect romance narrative in this book.
- Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison
-
If best-friends-to-lovers fake dating is your thing, Lovelight Farms is perfect for you. Centered around Stella Bloom, who is desperate to save her struggling Christmas tree farm, the novel follows her relationship with Luka Peters, her charming best friend who steps in to play the part of her boyfriend, whom she accidentally mentioned she owns the place with. This book is perfect for readers who love a small-town setting and that Hallmark type of romance.
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
-
Better Than the Movies is your go-to if you have a special thing for rom-coms and the all-too-familiar slow-dancing moment under twinkling lights. Liz Buxbaum is a hopeless romantic, and when her long-time crush Michael comes back into town, it’s finally her shot. The plot thickens when her next-door neighbor, Wes, helps get Michael to notice her. But what happens when Wes begins to be more than just a simple ally?
- The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
-
The Kiss Quotient is an undeniably unforgettable romance that follows econometrician Stella Lane. Stella is diagnosed with Asperger’s and is struggling with intimacy, so she hires an escort to teach her how to approach love. What starts as a professional arrangement soon morphs into something that Stella definitely didn’t expect.
- The Deal by Elle Kennedy
-
The Deal by Elle Kennedy is the college romance that you need on your TBR. Hannah Wells is smart and driven. Harret Graham is undeniably cocky and his GPA is lacking. Here is where an unexpected opportunity arises. Hannah says she’ll tutor him if he agrees to fake date her to spark some jealousy. What begins as a mutually beneficial arrangement turns into something quite messier and a lot hotter.
- Fix Her Up By Tessa Bailey
-
Georgette Castle is the big-hearted party planner who is sick of being seen as the family joke. Determined to revamp her reputation, she sets out on a self-improvement journey, but nothing grabs attention more than a new relationship. Enter Travis Ford, a retired baseball heartthrob and her secret childhood crush. What’s Georgie’s plan? Date in public. Fall in love in theory, and part ways once they’ve both gotten what they needed. But as we know, it never works out that way, does it?
- Faking with Benefits by Lily Gold
-
Layla Thompson is smart and funny, but most importantly, absolutely done with being single… with absolutely zero relationship experience. Cue her three best friends – Zack, Josh, and Luke — who step up for the challenge. They’ll play the role of her “practice boyfriends,” and all she has to do is show up on their relationship podcast. With a whole lot of steam, this love story shows that sometimes you can have it all.