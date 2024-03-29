Do As The Rabbits Do & Try These Easter Sex Positions

Sex is usually the last thing on everyone’s minds on Easter, at least that’s what you might think. Hate to break it to you, but if you were born in December or January, there’s a chance that someone was getting busy on Easter. And that’s nothing to be ashamed of, especially because Easter sex positions can be super fun to try out.

Let’s take a second to remove ourselves from the puritanical notions surrounding Easter, shall we? In the mid-5th century, Anglo-Saxon pagans saw springtime as a season of rebirth, renewal, and (you guessed it!) fertility. Practicing pagans called upon the goddess of spring, the dawn, and fertility, Ēostre or Ostara, in lavish ceremonies to celebrate the new season. And, according to pagan customs, these celebrations included sex rituals and the occasional orgy, too. Ever wonder where the whole bunny thing came from? Well, rabbits were seen as a symbol of fertility before they were molded into delicious chocolate shapes! The more you know, right?

In ancient traditions, sex wasn’t the super taboo, somewhat frowned upon activity that it is today. It was actually the opposite. So, why not reclaim that attitude this Easter? Because if you want to get down and dirty, the fact that it’s Sunday shouldn’t scare you off.

Do as the rabbits do, y’all, and try out these Easter sex positions once the festivities have slowed down and you’re alone with your partner (or FWB, I don’t judge). These positions are fun, low-effort, and the perfect way to wind down after a long day of celebration.

Easter bunny This position is like doggy, but with a twist! The East Bunny requires the penetrating partner to get behind you as you get on all fours in front of them. But instead of keeping your arms straight, lower yourself onto your forearms, arching your back. From there, bounce forward and backward at whatever cadence you like. Egg hunt Let’s get a little freaky, shall we? For this position, blindfold your partner and lay down on your back with your legs spread. Then, have them pleasure you orally, using their senses to find those erogenous zones that really make you tick. Get it? Dangling Carrot This is the perfect position for fans of deep penetration, IMHO. To start, lay down on your back with your legs in the air. Then, have your penetrating partner kneel in front of you and hold your legs over one of their shoulders. Lifting your bum, your partner will penetrate you with your legs in the air for a fun mix between missionary and doggy.

This Easter, it’s time to embrace the holiday’s roots and brush away those outdated taboos when it comes to sex. Who is anyone else to judge?